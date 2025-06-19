Turn Boxed Cake Mix Into A Bakery-Worthy Dessert With Only 3 Ingredients

Baked goods made from scratch have a sort of magical quality that's almost tangible on the taste buds, but we can definitely still get down with a delicious boxed cake mix. Not only are these mixes undeniably convenient, they're also surprisingly versatile. We're not just talking about making cake, cupcakes, and cake pops from the same box, either. We're talking cobbler!

Out of all the three-ingredient desserts you simply have to try (and yes, there are many), cobbler made with cake mix is one that we can't recommend enough. While your classic cobbler recipe typically combines fresh fruit and a biscuit-like dough scattered in dollops across the top, all you need for this version is a couple cans of pie filling, a box of cake mix, and some butter.

This cake mix cobbler is simple: Just spread two cans of your favorite fruity pie filling across the bottom of a glass baking dish, sprinkle dry cake mix on top to create that cobbled effect, then pour a melted stick of butter over the ensemble. Once you pop it into the oven, the cake bakes thanks to the moisture and sugar in the pie filling, then it browns with the help of the butter. Although the final product is slightly different than what you'd expect — gooier, maybe more like a crumble than its crustier cousin — it's quick, easy, and has the buttery-sweet flavor we all want from a cobbler.