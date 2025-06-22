The Depression-Era Dessert We Still Eat Today

Rising grocery costs are making headlines with eggs being a particular sticking point. The cost of eggs rose 49.3% from 2024 to 2025. With shoppers scrimping and saving to stay afloat, Depression-era foods are making a comeback, including a no-frills dessert known as wacky cake.

Wacky Cake is an easy chocolate cake recipe that swaps eggs and dairy for three inexpensive pantry ingredients: vinegar, vegetable oil, and baking soda. Also known as wowie cake, Joe cake, and Depression cake, the dessert has an intriguing history colored by hardship. The cake gained initial popularity during the Great Depression due to shortages of baking essentials. Strapped for staples, American bakers innovated with impressive results, and although one of wacky cake's many monikers is lazy cake, it's anything but.

Baking is a science and each ingredient plays a vital role in transforming individual components into a cohesive (and tasty) whole. Traditionally, eggs are both emulsifiers and leavening agents, allowing ingredients to mix smoothly while helping cakes rise. Meanwhile, dairy products add some fat to the flour, creating a soft, airy texture. In wacky cake, vegetable oil adds moisture, but the unique blend of vinegar and baking soda truly illustrates the ingenuity of Depression-era bakers. When combined, these ingredients trigger a chemical reaction that creates bubbles that mimic the leavening power of eggs. The result is a light, fluffy cake.