The Depression-Era Dessert We Still Eat Today
Rising grocery costs are making headlines with eggs being a particular sticking point. The cost of eggs rose 49.3% from 2024 to 2025. With shoppers scrimping and saving to stay afloat, Depression-era foods are making a comeback, including a no-frills dessert known as wacky cake.
Wacky Cake is an easy chocolate cake recipe that swaps eggs and dairy for three inexpensive pantry ingredients: vinegar, vegetable oil, and baking soda. Also known as wowie cake, Joe cake, and Depression cake, the dessert has an intriguing history colored by hardship. The cake gained initial popularity during the Great Depression due to shortages of baking essentials. Strapped for staples, American bakers innovated with impressive results, and although one of wacky cake's many monikers is lazy cake, it's anything but.
Baking is a science and each ingredient plays a vital role in transforming individual components into a cohesive (and tasty) whole. Traditionally, eggs are both emulsifiers and leavening agents, allowing ingredients to mix smoothly while helping cakes rise. Meanwhile, dairy products add some fat to the flour, creating a soft, airy texture. In wacky cake, vegetable oil adds moisture, but the unique blend of vinegar and baking soda truly illustrates the ingenuity of Depression-era bakers. When combined, these ingredients trigger a chemical reaction that creates bubbles that mimic the leavening power of eggs. The result is a light, fluffy cake.
Tough times bring back wacky cake
True to its roots, wacky cake tends to come back during tough times. In World War II, wacky cake again became a favorite when the government instituted wartime rationing on certain foods. During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, wacky cake again saw a resurgence. With grocery shortages commonplace and many American workers facing layoffs, it was wacky cake to the rescue, providing an affordable alternative to traditional desserts.
Americans are once again feeling the squeeze. The recent avian flu outbreaks have forced many farmers to cull their flocks, making the future of egg prices uncertain, and in February of 2025, the USDA's Economic Research Survey reported food prices were 24% higher compared to 2020. Naturally, consumers are seeking cheaper alternatives to their go-to treats, so wacky cake may be back on the menu.
While not as aesthetically pleasing as those designer cakes gracing social media, it is simple to make using ingredients accessible to the average person. Like bakers back in the Great Depression, people still find ways to treat themselves and their loved ones without breaking the bank. Wacky cake speaks to that perseverance. Even while struggling to afford the basics, you can still make a delicious chocolate cake just for fun.