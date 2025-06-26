Lump Charcoal Or Charcoal Briquettes: Which Should You Use On Your Grill?

The charcoal that allows you to cook delicious recipes on the grill all summer long comes from wood that's been subjected to extremely high temperatures in an oxygen-limited environment. This process carbonizes the wood. You're probably most familiar with the bags of charcoal briquettes that proliferate grocery store shelves during the summer months. They're not your only option, however, as true grill masters can attest to the intense discourse that surrounds that age-old grilling question: lump charcoal or briquettes? Much of the answer depends on how quickly (or slowly) you need to cook your food.

For grilling novices, lump charcoal is an unadulterated form of carbonized wood that doesn't contain any additional elements. On the other hand, briquettes have additives, such as limestone, sawdust, and starch. The inclusion of additives affects how charcoal burns. Briquettes are known for providing extended consistent heat, whereas lump charcoal burns extremely hot but doesn't have the staying power.

Along with other common grilling mistakes like not resting your meat and cooking on dirty grill grates, choosing the wrong type of charcoal can have an unfortunate effect on your recipes. Fortunately, it's easy to make the right selection when you're aware of the strengths and weaknesses of charcoal types.