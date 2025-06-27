Whatever Happened To Jolt Cola?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A once-popular drink that '80s kids will recognize, Jolt Cola contained "all the sugar and twice the caffeine" (in the words of its slogan). But while Coke and Pepsi have been mainstays on grocery store shelves, Jolt Cola has not. So what really happened to the brand?

CJ Rapp, a former employee of Canada Dry, conceived of Jolt in 1979 in Rochester, New York. Rapp wanted to create a cola-flavored alternative to brands like Coca-Cola and Pepsi, and it took years to perfect Jolt's formula. The soda officially launched in 1985 and a 12-ounce can boasted 70 milligrams of caffeine, distinguishing it from other offerings.

The original Jolt soda was discontinued. The brand's parent company, Wet Planet Beverages, filed for bankruptcy in 2009 after sales dropped significantly. In the years prior, CJ Rapp made a deal to purchase 90 million resealable cans from producer Rexam (and strangely, did not tell the board of said agreement). Due to the recession and an increasingly competitive market, Jolt was left unable to afford the promised amount. The bankruptcy filing listed debts between $1 and $10 million, and Rexam was the largest entity owed (around $2.1 million). Additionally, Jolt faced a $20 million class-action lawsuit in Canada alleging that it did not disclose potentially harmful side effects related to caffeine consumption. The drink made a brief comeback in 2017, specifically at Dollar General Stores, but by 2019 was no longer sold. Despite past financial troubles, Jolt returned once again during the mid-2020s in a slightly different form.