3 Best And 3 Worst Frozen Burgers To Buy At Aldi

Summer is here, and it's time to grill those burgers with your closest friends and family. You can just grab some hamburgers, buns, and any toppings at your local Aldi, a fan-favorite store with over 2,500 locations throughout the U.S. – you might have one closer to you than you might think. The food retailer has plenty of kitchen staples and foods that fly off the shelves, but not every item can be a hit. We already know that the grocery store has a range of best and worst food options to pick from, and its selection of burgers is no different. Some are delicious and juicy, while others are extremely salty and spongy.

The chain has quite a few burger options to allow customers to find something that suits their needs — there are varying ingredients, fat content, sizes, and weights. I wanted to test as many as I could get my hands on to distinguish the good from the bad. I judged them based on taste, texture, and ingredients, and followed each burger's cooking instructions to get the best results. Let's find out which ones you should add to your shopping list and which ones you should just cross off.