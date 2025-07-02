This Hole-In-The-Wall Detroit Restaurant Might Be One Of Michigan's Tastiest Secrets

Every U.S. state has at least one great hole-in-the-wall restaurant, and Michigan's is El Rey de las Arepas. Located in Southwest Detroit, this family-owned restaurant is a relative newcomer among eateries that sell classic Detroit foods like Coney dogs and corned beef egg rolls. Fortunately, this restaurant stands out thanks to its arepas, the food that helped its founders connect with locals after first arriving from Venezuela in the '90s. Speaking to El Central Hispanic News in 2023, owner Jose Gutierrez stated, "We didn't know anyone when we arrived. We slowly started making friends, got invited to potlucks, and noticed that everyone would eat my wife's arepas before all the other food." Inspired, the Gutierrez family opened El Rey de las Arepas, and word of mouth soon made it a hotspot.

El Rey's specialty is, of course, arepas: small, round flatbreads made from ground corn meal and stuffed with a variety of fillings. The restaurant offers arepas for around $8.50 each with your choice of protein, though you can also get them with just cheese.

While El Rey de las Arepas arguably serves the best arepas in the state of Michigan, it has another specialty: pabellón criollo, Venezuela's national dish that pairs shredded beef with rice, black beans, and fried plantains. In addition to Venezuelan foods, El Rey patrons can sample Colombian fare like bandeja paisa, a combination of rice, fried egg, red beans, plantains, and various meats like chorizo and pork.