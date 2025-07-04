This Is The Best Tip To Prevent BBQ Sauce Build-Up On Your Grill

Grilled meats and barbecue sauce is a classic summertime combination. Chicken, beef, and pork all pair beautifully with the condiment, which typically infuses food with sweet, smoky, and tangy flavors, depending on the variety. For all the tastiness sauce adds to meat, it can also be a real hassle to clean up should it cling to your grates. To make future grilling sessions as mess-free (and tasty) as possible, our sister site, The Takeout, spoke with Shannon Snell, the pitmaster of Sonny's BBQ, about how to stop sauce from ruining your grill.

"Barbecue sauces should be added to food at the end of the cooking process as they only need 20 to 25 minutes to caramelize and not stick to the grill," Snell explains. Otherwise, the heated sugar in the sauce could start to form a sweet adhesive on the grates. Routine grill maintenance can also prevent saucy mishaps, as Snell says, home chefs must "clean and oil the grates regularly with a high smoke point cooking oil." The smoke point of oil refers to the temperature at which the fat begins to burn and produce smoke. Products with elevated smoke points are less likely to burn when subject to extreme temperatures. In this case, canola, avocado, and soybean oils are great for grill maintenance because their smoke points are in excess of 400 degrees Fahrenheit.