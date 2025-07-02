This Hidden Riverside Village In New York Is Full Of Good Food And Drinks
Sandwiched between some of New York's northernmost counties, Au Sable Forks sits at the fork of the Ausable River. While you might pass right through on your way to take in the stunning scenery of the Adirondacks, the riverside town is actually a hidden gem when it comes to good food and drinks.
Before a day of recreation on Whiteface Mountain — about 20 miles west of Au Sable Forks — you can fuel up at The Forks Blend and Brew. A small cafe on the hamlet's Main Street, The Forks offers locally-roasted Bear Mountain coffee and breakfast sandwiches. It also serves fruity beverages like the Banana Blue Boost, which contains Greek yogurt, honey, oat milk, blueberries, and bananas. On your drive to the mountain is Black Brook General Store. Its deli counter serves Boars Head cold cuts and sandwiches. (As deli meat connoisseurs told Mashed, Boar's Head is the best in the game).
The 20 Main Tavern is another cash-only spot to hit. At this charming bar, patrons enjoy live performances every weekend from local artists. Often, 20 Main features food trucks on live music nights, like the Dogfather Food Cart which offers classics like burgers, hot dogs, and fries. Also on Main Street is Lance's Place Pizza Kitchen. This cash-only eatery serves up thin-crust pizzas (which come in flavors like buffalo chicken), craft beer, burgers, and classic bar appetizers like wings and steak fries.
Au Sable Forks' farming history
Au Sable Forks and the surrounding area have a lengthy history with farming that has supported the growth of the tiny hamlet. Prior to the Revolutionary War, the Iroquois and Algonquian peoples called the Au Sable Forks land home. After the war, white settlers took over the territory and in 1787, Quaker farmers came to the region. These farmers grew wheat, corn, and potatoes to support themselves and the community. In the 1800s, iron manufacturing exploded in Au Sable Forks and its vicinity. Forges brought a wave of new residents and prosperity. Alongside this growth, new technologies allowed farmers to adopt an approach more focused on increased profit than basic sustenance. When the iron industry collapsed in the area in the 1880s, many residents were thrown into poverty and turned back to farming to support themselves.
Now, Au Sable Forks is home to more farms than operational iron forges. Moon Valley Farm — Lance's beef supplier — specializes in raising Scottish Highland cows and non-GMO pork and chickens. Asgaard Farm and Dairy is also located in Au Sable Forks, and houses 60 goats that produce milk for cheeses and even goat milk caramels. Asgaard also offers grass-fed beef, pork, poultry and eggs, and lumber products. The Meadow Farmstead is another way to eat directly from local farms in Au Sable Forks and the surrounding locale. Established in 2022, the farm grows and sells certified organic veggies like kale, garlic, and radishes.