Sandwiched between some of New York's northernmost counties, Au Sable Forks sits at the fork of the Ausable River. While you might pass right through on your way to take in the stunning scenery of the Adirondacks, the riverside town is actually a hidden gem when it comes to good food and drinks.

Before a day of recreation on Whiteface Mountain — about 20 miles west of Au Sable Forks — you can fuel up at The Forks Blend and Brew. A small cafe on the hamlet's Main Street, The Forks offers locally-roasted Bear Mountain coffee and breakfast sandwiches. It also serves fruity beverages like the Banana Blue Boost, which contains Greek yogurt, honey, oat milk, blueberries, and bananas. On your drive to the mountain is Black Brook General Store. Its deli counter serves Boars Head cold cuts and sandwiches. (As deli meat connoisseurs told Mashed, Boar's Head is the best in the game).

The 20 Main Tavern is another cash-only spot to hit. At this charming bar, patrons enjoy live performances every weekend from local artists. Often, 20 Main features food trucks on live music nights, like the Dogfather Food Cart which offers classics like burgers, hot dogs, and fries. Also on Main Street is Lance's Place Pizza Kitchen. This cash-only eatery serves up thin-crust pizzas (which come in flavors like buffalo chicken), craft beer, burgers, and classic bar appetizers like wings and steak fries.