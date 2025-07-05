This Popular Fried Chicken Chain's Old-School Flavor Secret? Beef Tallow

Along with peanut oil and pickle brine, beef tallow is one of the many ingredients fast food joints use to make food taste better. For instance, Popeyes uses tallow to create its famous fried chicken. The ingredient also makes an appearance in other foods available at the chain, including fries, seafood dishes, and even desserts. For those unfamiliar, beef tallow is derived from fat that's attached to bovine organ meat such as the kidneys. These components are subjected to a low and slow cooking process to help separate the fat, resulting in an ingredient that's solid at room temperature but breaks down when heat is applied.

The chain's use of beef tallow appears to have paid off, as illustrated by QSR's 2024 ranking of the top-selling chicken restaurants. Popeyes placed second after Chick-fil-A. This type of fat's biggest attraction is arguably the multi-faceted, savory flavor profile it creates in fried foods. It also boasts a smoke point of 400 degrees Fahrenheit, making it great for achieving a nice crunch. However, people have also made claims about the nutritional benefits of beef tallow that may be overstated. It's true that this ultra-concentrated animal fat does include a small portion of vitamin D and other nutrients, but the high concentration of saturated fat negates any health benefits one might derive.