Eating Hot Dogs Right Out Of The Package: Safe Or Risky?
Hot dogs are a convenient, tasty, affordable protein that's at home everywhere, from a typical bun to unusual recipes like homestyle hot dog casserole. They typically take just minutes to prepare, but some impatient eaters (or those without the means to cook them) may wonder: Can I eat hot dogs right out of the package? Unfortunately, the answer is more complicated than a simple yes or no.
According to the USDA, to be sold as a hot dog, wiener, or frankfurter in the United States, the meat must be precooked or smoked. This means it doesn't pose all the same risks that come with eating a raw sausage or uncooked cuts of pork or chicken. These need to be heated to appropriate levels to prevent food poisoning and kill potentially dangerous bacteria, parasites, and other unwelcome organisms that live in or on them.
However, it's still strongly recommended that you cook your hot dogs before eating, rather than chowing down directly out of the package. That's because the production and processing of the hot dogs can introduce Listeria monocytogenes, which can even survive and grow at refrigerator temperatures. Unless the hot dogs are adequately heated, the bacteria can cause listeriosis, which causes flu-like symptoms in most healthy adults. However, pregnant women, older adults, or others with weakened immune systems can suffer even more serious illnesses.
Easy ways to avoid food safety risks
Some people seem unbothered by the risk. On Reddit, multiple commenters claim to have eaten hot dogs without heating them first. They didn't recall suffering any I'll health effects. Still, there's no denying the gamble these folks are taking from a scientific perspective
Your franks must reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit to kill Listeria monocytogenes. Fortunately, you have plenty of options for doing that. You just need to cook the hot dogs in a way that matches the time and equipment you have available, whether that's a popular method like grilling or pan-frying or a more unusual or regional preparation like air frying, steaming, or boiling. No matter which you pick, you'll want to look out for common mistakes everyone makes when cooking hot dogs, beyond failing to heat them altogether. These include things like cheaping out on low-quality products and allowing the food to burst (or splitting them deliberately).
To be sure, there's no guarantee eating hot dogs right from the package will make you sick. However, best practices suggest it's worth the few minutes required to heat them up for a superior food safety (and culinary) experience.