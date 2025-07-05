This Once-Popular 1960s Breakfast Restaurant Chain Is Barely Still Standing

Of all the popular chain breakfast restaurants in the U.S., Uncle John's Pancake House might not be the first to come to mind. As of June 2025, three restaurants bearing the Uncle John's name exist in the United States. Two of them are in Northern California and a third is in Toledo, Ohio.

Uncle John's Pancake House was launched in California in 1957 by Jack and Anne Holder. Jack Holder was a World War II Veteran who had experience with franchises after he opened a Dairy Queen in Oregon in 1948. The Holder family sold the Dairy Queen before they opened Uncle John's Pancake House in Santa Clara, California, which proved to be a success. The Holders went on to open multiple restaurants in the Bay Area, including Jack's Woodside Grille and the Holders' Country Inn.

Though we don't know much about how the franchise expanded outside of California, we do know that during its peak, there were dozens of Uncle John's Pancake House restaurants across the country. Uncle John's Pancake House built its reputation on a diverse and extensive menu of pancakes and waffles. Diners could enjoy distinctive menu of items like potato pancakes, Iowa corn pancakes, and date-nut waffles.