This No-Frills Bronx Cafeteria Serves Some Of The City's Best Fried Seafood
The bright-blue picnic tables in the open-air cafeteria at Johnny's Reef may not scream "high-quality seafood" at first glance, but foodies know that you don't have to book a seat at a Michelin-starred restaurant to get a great meal. Located on the Bronx's City Island, the restaurant has a history spanning six decades, and we even named it the best cafeteria in its state.
Johnny's Reef has been a City Island staple ever since the Karikas family opened it back in 1974. Known for its chill vibes, flaky fish, and generous portions, the cafeteria remains perennially popular during its open season, which spans from early spring until late fall.
The restaurant has a massive menu that offers ample fried seafood options. These run the gamut from shellfish classics such as shrimp and scallops to filets like porgy and whiting. It also offers sides, including fries and mozzarella sticks. If you're not in the mood for something fried, you can also order most of the restaurant's seafood steamed with a side of rice, a salad, or mixed veggies. There's also an entire menu section dedicated to clams, offering patrons their choice of Manhattan or New England-style clam chowder.
What patrons love about Johnny's Reef
Fried fish is obviously the star at Johnny's Reef. The restaurant offers everything from casual diner favorites like fried shrimp and fish sticks to higher-end options like lobster tail and oysters. While these latter choices might sound pricey, don't fear the bill. In 2023, a patron posted a picture of their massive shrimp and soft-shell crab spread on Reddit, and a commenter expressed surprise that the total was just $29.
One Yelp reviewer also praises the crab, writing, "I'm not sure what combo of garlic and Parmesan or what-have-you seasoning they shook on these crab legs, but surely, they did a number on my taste buds." They also encourage readers to try a side of fries: "The French fries were hot and crispy, too, and that's a big deal because no one likes soggy fries or potatoes."
While the food is great, the drinks also get rave reviews. In summertime, nothing beats a piña colada or frozen strawberry daiquiri, and one Yelp reviewer calls the restaurant's version of the drink "a smooth, thick, sweetly refreshing blend of coconut and strawberry." If you're in the mood for beer, it runs just $3 to $5 a bottle. A basket of hot food plus a cold drink are a perfect fit for the cafeteria's relaxed ambiance, which receives nearly as much praise as the food itself; One Yelp reviewer, for example, applauds its "no-frills, homey vibe."