This No-Frills Bronx Cafeteria Serves Some Of The City's Best Fried Seafood

The bright-blue picnic tables in the open-air cafeteria at Johnny's Reef may not scream "high-quality seafood" at first glance, but foodies know that you don't have to book a seat at a Michelin-starred restaurant to get a great meal. Located on the Bronx's City Island, the restaurant has a history spanning six decades, and we even named it the best cafeteria in its state.

Johnny's Reef has been a City Island staple ever since the Karikas family opened it back in 1974. Known for its chill vibes, flaky fish, and generous portions, the cafeteria remains perennially popular during its open season, which spans from early spring until late fall.

The restaurant has a massive menu that offers ample fried seafood options. These run the gamut from shellfish classics such as shrimp and scallops to filets like porgy and whiting. It also offers sides, including fries and mozzarella sticks. If you're not in the mood for something fried, you can also order most of the restaurant's seafood steamed with a side of rice, a salad, or mixed veggies. There's also an entire menu section dedicated to clams, offering patrons their choice of Manhattan or New England-style clam chowder.