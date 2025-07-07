The One State That Has More Waffle Houses Than Any Other

Waffle House's founders were neighbors and army veterans who met when Rogers Sr. moved to Avondale Estates. The two men opened the first location because they wanted to create a family-oriented restaurant that was open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Forkner chose the name Waffle House because waffles were the most profitable item on the menu, and as far as dollars and cents were concerned, the decision was a savvy one. In the restaurant's first year, it made a sales volume of $50,000 — the equivalent of more than $600,000 today (via the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics). Due to the first Waffle House's success, the duo franchised the business five years after it opened and eventually built an empire across the American South.

Though Waffle House never expanded to western states like California, it remains an iconic Southern franchise, with a menu that leans into local staples like grits, country ham, Texas melts, and biscuits. Longtime patrons know that its strong Southern heritage is part of its charm.

"There is something that appeals to everybody at Waffle House," said customer Pam Tyson on the Waffle House website. "Whether you're a Southerner and you love grits, or whether you have to have the hash browns. It's a Southern sort of atmosphere. It's a Southern menu. It's Southern."