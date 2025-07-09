This Old-School 1950s Burger Restaurant Chain Lives On, But Only In One State

McDonald's is a fast-food brand steeped in history, and the restaurant has experienced lots of ups and downs during its time in business. Springing from decidedly humble beginnings in 1940, McDonald's not only captivated consumers but also inspired many competitors to try their hand at the fast food game. At one point in the '60s, Henry's Hamburgers rivaled McDonald's in number of locations, as both businesses were estimated to have more than 200 restaurants situated throughout the country. The first Henry's Hamburgers shop opened in Chicago in 1959 at the behest of Bresler's Ice Cream, which saw a great opportunity to share its frozen treats within a fast-food setting.

If you've never heard of Henry's Hamburgers, there's a good reason. The chain has all but disappeared. Only a single location in Benton Harbor, Michigan, remains. However, the last restaurant is often lauded for its quaint, old-timey vibe. According to a review on Tripadvisor, "Hamburgers are different [at Henry's] and that's good. Fries and rings are good also. A real blast from the past." Henry's menu features a selection of burgers, fries, hot dogs, frozen drinks, snacks, and desserts. The restaurant also serves breakfast items.