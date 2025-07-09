This Old-School 1950s Burger Restaurant Chain Lives On, But Only In One State
McDonald's is a fast-food brand steeped in history, and the restaurant has experienced lots of ups and downs during its time in business. Springing from decidedly humble beginnings in 1940, McDonald's not only captivated consumers but also inspired many competitors to try their hand at the fast food game. At one point in the '60s, Henry's Hamburgers rivaled McDonald's in number of locations, as both businesses were estimated to have more than 200 restaurants situated throughout the country. The first Henry's Hamburgers shop opened in Chicago in 1959 at the behest of Bresler's Ice Cream, which saw a great opportunity to share its frozen treats within a fast-food setting.
If you've never heard of Henry's Hamburgers, there's a good reason. The chain has all but disappeared. Only a single location in Benton Harbor, Michigan, remains. However, the last restaurant is often lauded for its quaint, old-timey vibe. According to a review on Tripadvisor, "Hamburgers are different [at Henry's] and that's good. Fries and rings are good also. A real blast from the past." Henry's menu features a selection of burgers, fries, hot dogs, frozen drinks, snacks, and desserts. The restaurant also serves breakfast items.
What happened to Henry's Hamburgers?
While the often-misunderstood history of hamburgers can be hard to figure out, as competing stories exist about the sandwich's real originator, one thing is certain: Americans are wild about hamburgers. Over 50 billion burgers are consumed in this country annually. With such an insatiable appetite for burgers, you might wonder how a once popular restaurant got whittled down to just one location. While Henry's Hamburgers has never commented on the demise of nearly all its locations, changing times may be to blame.
The original Henry's locations used a drive-in model, and this style of restaurant still exists to some degree. (Here's our ranking of the best drive-in restaurants from every state, in case you're curious.) Many of Henry's Hamburgers establishments may have been slow to adopt the newer drive-thru model, with the exception of the Benton Harbor, Michigan, location, which made the update in 1988. These days, Henry's Hamburgers exemplifies the old-fashioned charm of bygone burger joints, and its customers are appreciative of the endeavor. As a patron described Henry's on Yelp, "If you are looking for a greasy diner burger, Henry's is the place to go. A hole in the wall novelty feel."