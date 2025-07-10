Banned In The US: 13 Meats People Used To Eat

While you're browsing your grocery store's meat selection or making the rounds at a specialty fish market, the United States' legal system probably isn't at the forefront of your mind. Obvious or not, every retail food item in the U.S. is subjected to scrutiny from the federal government. The types of animals that are killed for food, bought, sold, and eaten must be in compliance with the nation's laws. This is a relatively new concept.

Some meats that were a reliable food source in the past are illegal to commercialize in the U.S. today. The laws and protections surrounding meat consumption have two basic intentions. One is to keep the general public from eating certain meats that could make them sick. The other is to protect our wildlife. Overhunting and overfishing has decimated the populations of many species, some to the point of near-extinction.

Lest you forget, food is political. Not everyone has taken federal meat bans quietly, leading to a necessary discourse. Meats that were banned decades ago for public health reasons may be based on outdated information. Bans on hunting sea mammals and wild game disproportionately affect America's Indigenous communities. Here are 13 meats that people used to eat that are now banned in the U.S.