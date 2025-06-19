Old-School Seafood Dishes That Need To Make A Comeback

Seafood dishes have evolved a lot. From fine dining's fascination with crudo and the raw bar to a renewed focus on locally sourced fish, 21st century seafood is all about sustainably caught fish prepared in simple yet refined ways. Old-school seafood recipes carry a general reputation for being fussy, unexciting, or containing an odd combination of ingredients. This isn't true of all retro seafood dishes though. Some of them were really good, but they went out of style anyway.

Back in the day, most formal seafood dishes had a distinct French influence. If a restaurant was billed as fine dining, French haute cuisine was the expectation for both the chefs and the diners. Baked fish with breadcrumbs and white wine was a dominant practice in these spaces, but there were some pops of ingenuity happening every now and then. Meanwhile, ambitious mid-century home cooks with an arsenal of recipe cards were keeping busy. We often think of recipes in this genre as outdated and unusual, but more than a few of them are worth trying — seafood dishes included.

Lots of old-school seafood dishes are still eaten today because they've always been relevant to some degree. Classics like fried catfish and shrimp cocktail are not what you'd call obscure. This list is for the seafood dishes that faded into the back pages of time, and they deserve to make a comeback.