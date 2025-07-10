The Food Melania Trump Absolutely Refuses To Eat (Even When Visiting Foreign Leaders)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The role of the First Lady in American society ranges from cultural influencer to social advocate, with variations as diverse and distinct as the people who held the title. Accompanying the Commander-in-Chief to official dinners held by foreign leaders is another duty assigned to this prestigious position, and First Lady Melania Trump has a strict rule about what she's willing to eat during these auspicious occasions. In "Melania," the First Lady's 2024 memoir, Trump provided a directive to the chefs at Japan's Imperial Palace in 2019. "I made it known that I do not eat raw fish," said Trump (via Hola!).
Despite her refusal to consume raw fish — which is commonly enjoyed in Japan — Trump claimed, "I still made an effort to try local cuisine whenever possible." She went on to praise the "delicious blend of flavors and textures" of the foods she was willing to eat during her dinner with the Japanese Imperial Family. While some might question the First Lady's stance, at least it didn't lead to the kind of mishap that befell a different White House occupant. Famously, President George H.W. Bush vomited into the lap of then Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa in Tokyo. The cause was later determined to be a bout of acute gastroenteritis, a temporary stomach ailment that often results from bacterial and viral infections.
Why doesn't the First Lady eat raw fish?
Melania Trump's memoir is brimming with personal insights straight from the unfathomable mind of the First Lady, but it doesn't appear that Trump ever explains her distaste for raw fish. That leaves us to speculate why she might avoid such preparations. For example, concerns about food safety are common when it comes to all types of uncooked items. While some of us at Mashed (i.e., me) have a huge affinity for raw fish (and aren't afraid of questionable gas station sushi), improperly prepared foods can cause severe bouts of foodborne illness in vulnerable people, such as those over 65 and people with compromised immune function. While healthy people face a relatively low risk, they can still experience symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting should they encounter a bad piece of fish.
To many people, the tender, toothsome texture of raw fish is one of its biggest selling points, but others find it off-putting. There's no way to tell whether Trump falls into the latter camp, but it's worth considering what we know about the First Lady's preferred foods. It's been reported that she is a fan of breakfast smoothies, Diet Coke, and entrees like chicken Parmigianino. So perhaps her tastes simply veer away from dishes like sushi, sashimi, and ceviche.