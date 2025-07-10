The Food Melania Trump Absolutely Refuses To Eat (Even When Visiting Foreign Leaders)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The role of the First Lady in American society ranges from cultural influencer to social advocate, with variations as diverse and distinct as the people who held the title. Accompanying the Commander-in-Chief to official dinners held by foreign leaders is another duty assigned to this prestigious position, and First Lady Melania Trump has a strict rule about what she's willing to eat during these auspicious occasions. In "Melania," the First Lady's 2024 memoir, Trump provided a directive to the chefs at Japan's Imperial Palace in 2019. "I made it known that I do not eat raw fish," said Trump (via Hola!).

Despite her refusal to consume raw fish — which is commonly enjoyed in Japan — Trump claimed, "I still made an effort to try local cuisine whenever possible." She went on to praise the "delicious blend of flavors and textures" of the foods she was willing to eat during her dinner with the Japanese Imperial Family. While some might question the First Lady's stance, at least it didn't lead to the kind of mishap that befell a different White House occupant. Famously, President George H.W. Bush vomited into the lap of then Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa in Tokyo. The cause was later determined to be a bout of acute gastroenteritis, a temporary stomach ailment that often results from bacterial and viral infections.