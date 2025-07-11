The One Big Soda Brand You Won't Find On Buc-Ee's Shelves
Buc-ee's gas stations are legendary with road trippers. However, many people are drawn not by the dozens of gas pumps but by the massive convenience stores attached to them, stocked with everything a hungry traveler could dream of. That is, except for one very well-known soda brand, Pepsi.
Those who closely examine the bottled and fountain beverages available at Buc-ee's will notice they're exclusively Coca-Cola products. That's not an accident; The chain has an exclusive contract with the soda giant that stretches back nearly three decades. And that means no Pepsi products, including Mountain Dew, Starry (the company's lemon-lime replacement for Sierra Mist), Schweppes Ginger Ale, Crush, and Mug Root Beer.
It's important to note that there's one exception to this all-Coke rule in the Buc-ee's empire. At a location in Johnstown, Colorado, shoppers report the situation is flipped, with no Coca-Cola products sold at all. Pepsi isn't sold either, though reports indicate there are store brands, RC Cola, Dr. Pepper, and others available for those who need a soda on the go.
Modern battles in the Cola wars
Unfortunately for Pepsi lovers, this isn't an uncommon situation. Although there are numerous Pepsi-only chains (ranging from fast food joints like Taco Bell and Dairy Queen to casual sit-down restaurants such as Applebee's), there are far more with exclusive Coca-Cola deals. The long list is headlined by McDonald's but also spans a range of options that includes The Cheesecake Factory, Subway, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, and many more. However, this isn't usually the case at gas stations, which often stock Pepsi, Coke, and a variety of other beverages.
There's no doubt there are plenty of great reasons to stop at a Buc-ee's. Among the things you should know before you visit Buc-ee's, there are plenty of delicious food and snack options, like the famous brisket and beef jerky. The company is also known for clean restrooms, which aren't always a given for roadside stops. But if you're one of the people who believe Pepsi is better than Coke, you may want to keep on heading down the road for your next rest stop.