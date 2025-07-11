The One Big Soda Brand You Won't Find On Buc-Ee's Shelves

Buc-ee's gas stations are legendary with road trippers. However, many people are drawn not by the dozens of gas pumps but by the massive convenience stores attached to them, stocked with everything a hungry traveler could dream of. That is, except for one very well-known soda brand, Pepsi.

Those who closely examine the bottled and fountain beverages available at Buc-ee's will notice they're exclusively Coca-Cola products. That's not an accident; The chain has an exclusive contract with the soda giant that stretches back nearly three decades. And that means no Pepsi products, including Mountain Dew, Starry (the company's lemon-lime replacement for Sierra Mist), Schweppes Ginger Ale, Crush, and Mug Root Beer.

It's important to note that there's one exception to this all-Coke rule in the Buc-ee's empire. At a location in Johnstown, Colorado, shoppers report the situation is flipped, with no Coca-Cola products sold at all. Pepsi isn't sold either, though reports indicate there are store brands, RC Cola, Dr. Pepper, and others available for those who need a soda on the go.