Hot Dog Salad Is The Old-School Summer Recipe You'll Love

What do potato salad, pasta salad, and coleslaw all have in common? Obviously, it's that all are summer barbecue staples. They are perfect sides for hot dogs and cheeseburgers. They're refreshing, easy to prepare and transport, and may well be a hit at your gathering. There is another kind of salad that is perfect to make during the summer. This one actually contains hot dogs, and we think you'll love it just as much as the more standards.

If you have a few franks left over after grilling (or are just a hot dog fanatic), hot dog salad is a quick and easy way to whip up another delicious side. This is an old-school recipe, one variation of which comes from a 1968 work called "The New Hot Dog Cookbook." It pairs crispy shoestring potatoes with hot dogs cut in a similar fashion. The recipe incorporates veggies like carrots, celery, and onion, and leaves it up to the chef to choose between dressing or mayonnaise to bind it all together. Once finished, the chilled salad is served on lettuce leaves.

Hot dogs are already fully-cooked, so you may think you can just drop them in your salad. However, it may not be safe to eat hot dogs right out of the package due to their potential for Listeria contamination. So heat them to the recommended internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure you've killed any harmful bacteria.