This Texas Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Is One Of The Best In The US
As a former territory of Spain and Mexico that borders multiple U.S. states, Texas is a melting pot of regional flavors and multicultural influences. When you think about its food scene, you likely picture barbecue, Tex-Mex, or even chicken-fried steak. However, you might want to add Thai food to the list because one of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants the state specializes in that cuisine.
Street Food Thai Market, located in Houston, is a tiny spot that prides itself on bringing Southeast Asian food to Texas, specifically Laotian and Thai cuisines. The menu is extensive and touts Thai classics like Tom Yum Goong (a shrimp-based soup), green curry served with your choice of protein and jasmine rice, and of course, pad Thai. The restaurant aims to provide what it calls a "welcoming ambiance" and accommodates different dietary preferences. Many dishes traditionally made with animal protein, like Tom Yum Goong, can also be prepared with plant-based alternatives.
When it comes to customer reviews, feelings about Street Food Thai Market are overwhelmingly positive. One customer called their meal the "best Thai food I have had outside of Thailand" (via Tripadvisor). Another glowing review on the platform claims that the spot is a "real hidden jewel." A customer left a post on Yelp saying that the pad Thai was "out of this world and possibly the best I've ever had."
A community-oriented market and eatery
Houston is no stranger to Thai food offerings. Demographically, it makes a lot of sense. As of 2015 the city and surrounding metropolitan area were home to the largest Thai population in Texas (via Pew Research Center). The family who owns Street Food Thai Market has run Thai spots in Houston for over 30 years. These efforts have gone beyond serving restaurant food. As the name implies, Street Food Thai Market sells actual groceries, too. That means you can try your hand at making a Thai meal at home or sample snack foods you can't find at less-specialized grocery stores.
Additionally, the eatery emphasizes community and inclusivity within its walls. The owners purchase produce from the Houston Farmer's Market or other local sellers. The restaurant also has free Wi-Fi, televisions, and welcomes customers with pets. Judging from some of the reviews on Yelp, the staff are beyond friendly. If you ever decide to drop by, be sure to avoid these common mistakes that people make when ordering Thai food.