This Texas Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Is One Of The Best In The US

As a former territory of Spain and Mexico that borders multiple U.S. states, Texas is a melting pot of regional flavors and multicultural influences. When you think about its food scene, you likely picture barbecue, Tex-Mex, or even chicken-fried steak. However, you might want to add Thai food to the list because one of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants the state specializes in that cuisine.

Street Food Thai Market, located in Houston, is a tiny spot that prides itself on bringing Southeast Asian food to Texas, specifically Laotian and Thai cuisines. The menu is extensive and touts Thai classics like Tom Yum Goong (a shrimp-based soup), green curry served with your choice of protein and jasmine rice, and of course, pad Thai. The restaurant aims to provide what it calls a "welcoming ambiance" and accommodates different dietary preferences. Many dishes traditionally made with animal protein, like Tom Yum Goong, can also be prepared with plant-based alternatives.

When it comes to customer reviews, feelings about Street Food Thai Market are overwhelmingly positive. One customer called their meal the "best Thai food I have had outside of Thailand" (via Tripadvisor). Another glowing review on the platform claims that the spot is a "real hidden jewel." A customer left a post on Yelp saying that the pad Thai was "out of this world and possibly the best I've ever had."