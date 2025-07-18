This Historic Philadelphia Tavern Has Been Pouring Beer Since 1860
As the city where famous Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, Philadelphia is commonly regarded as the birthplace of America. Iconic landmarks like the Liberty Bell serve as constant reminders of its history. But, the city has a rich background with respect to food and drinks as well. For example, it's home to an Irish tavern that has served patrons since before the Civil War. Opened in 1860, McGillin's Old Ale House bills itself as Philadelphia's "oldest continuously operating tavern." It's also among the oldest restaurants in the state of Pennsylvania.
A popular spot to catch Phillies or Eagles games or have a Friday night karaoke session, McGillin's has 30 beers on draft and focuses on offering local craft beers and regional microbrews. Its proprietary ale house drafts include 1860 IPA, Genuine Lager, and Real Ale. McGillin's also pours O'Hara's Irish Stout, which boasts the distinction of only being brewed in Ireland. Moreover, this spot is known for making great Irish Coffee.
Besides drinks, McGillin's has a kitchen serving up classic bar bites and Philly staples. If you can't watch football without chicken wings, the bar has four flavors (Buffalo, BBQ, Old Bay, and Thai). You can accompany your wings with fries, onion rings, or nachos. For hungrier customers, the tavern's house specialties include comfort foods like fish and chips, shepherd's pie, the famed Philly cheesesteak, and meatloaf with a massive pile of mashed potatoes. The kitchen is open from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m., so folks can chow down during a daytime or late-night outing.
The storied history of McGillin's
Located in the heart of Philadelphia, McGillin's has quite a history. Irish immigrants Catherine and William McGillin opened the tavern and reared 13 children there. The owners called it Bell in Hand, but patrons colloquially referred to the establishment as McGillin's. The name didn't officially change until 1910.
Since its opening, McGillin's has borne witness to major historical events. In 1865, Union soldiers celebrated the end of the Civil War at McGillin's with ales. Amid Prohibition in the early 1920s, the tavern acquired a chef to prepare food for customers. In 1930, the iconic Philly cheesesteak was conceived, and the dish is now a staple on the menu (it has been served as a traditional sandwich and in the form of quesadillas). Additionally, the business has survived two pandemics — the 1918 flu and more recently, COVID-19.
The establishment has also played a big role in patrons' personal histories. According to local legend, McGillin's is also the best place in Philly to find love. It has been touted as the meeting place of many couples who have gone on to get married. McGillin's has kept a record of romances by having customers sign its "Love Letters" guest book. According to KYW Newsradio, more than 250 people had entered their names as of 2020. Speaking with the outlet 34th Street, owner Christopher has Mullins Jr. attributed the bar's purported success in the love department to its casual and welcoming atmosphere.