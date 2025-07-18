This Historic Philadelphia Tavern Has Been Pouring Beer Since 1860

As the city where famous Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, Philadelphia is commonly regarded as the birthplace of America. Iconic landmarks like the Liberty Bell serve as constant reminders of its history. But, the city has a rich background with respect to food and drinks as well. For example, it's home to an Irish tavern that has served patrons since before the Civil War. Opened in 1860, McGillin's Old Ale House bills itself as Philadelphia's "oldest continuously operating tavern." It's also among the oldest restaurants in the state of Pennsylvania.

A popular spot to catch Phillies or Eagles games or have a Friday night karaoke session, McGillin's has 30 beers on draft and focuses on offering local craft beers and regional microbrews. Its proprietary ale house drafts include 1860 IPA, Genuine Lager, and Real Ale. McGillin's also pours O'Hara's Irish Stout, which boasts the distinction of only being brewed in Ireland. Moreover, this spot is known for making great Irish Coffee.

Besides drinks, McGillin's has a kitchen serving up classic bar bites and Philly staples. If you can't watch football without chicken wings, the bar has four flavors (Buffalo, BBQ, Old Bay, and Thai). You can accompany your wings with fries, onion rings, or nachos. For hungrier customers, the tavern's house specialties include comfort foods like fish and chips, shepherd's pie, the famed Philly cheesesteak, and meatloaf with a massive pile of mashed potatoes. The kitchen is open from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m., so folks can chow down during a daytime or late-night outing.