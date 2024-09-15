The Oldest Restaurant In Every US State Might Surprise You

It can be difficult to keep a restaurant running, but some lucky establishments have managed to hang on longer than any others. That being said, sometimes even a long-running business goes through some drastic changes to keep it running, including ownership changes, moves, and even modifications to the type of business surrounding its kitchen and dining room.

Often what you'd think of as a restaurant isn't even officially a restaurant; it's an inn, a hotel, even a boarding house, or saloon. And the number of names you find can be confusing, because what's the difference between a tavern and a bar that offers an extensive menu? But if it serves food, and it's been serving food for a long time, then it can at least lay claim to having a restaurant, if not being one specifically. If you want to know which place is the oldest restaurant in a specific state or the District of Columbia, here's a full list.