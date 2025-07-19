Should You Spiral Cut Your Hot Dogs?
There are a thousand different ways to prepare a hot dog, but not all are created equal. However, for folks who prefer a fair amount of texture, there's one method that stands out among the rest. Though it gets a bad rap from those who dig a super juicy dog, spiralizing is the key to the ultimate crispy-skinned wiener — if you're into that kind of thing.
Spiral slicing your hot dog requires a little bit of knife work up front, but it creates far more than just a visual effect. Not only does the trick elongate the frank, keeping sad, bun-heavy bites at bay, it also means that more of the dog will come into direct contact with the cooking surface. This (along with preheating your skillet before pan frying, another secret to the perfect hot dog bite) is key to maximizing the effects of Maillard reaction and achieving that coveted crispy skin. What's more, the slotted link catches and holds your favorite toppings for the seamless integration of meat, bread, and condiments. (If you're looking for a little inspiration, here are 13 things you should be putting on your hot dog but aren't.)
Spiral-cut cut dogs are still juicy
Whether or not you should spiral your dog depends entirely on what you're looking for in your frank. If an abundance of crunchy bits is the aim, it's most certainly the way to go. To make it happen, you need only stick a skewer through the hot dog and cut it at an angle from top to bottom, turning the wiener in a circular motion as you slice. The skewer works to prevent the knife from going all the way through, making a perfect coil connected at the center.
Because this is a technique employed by those who prefer a more textured dog, some cooking methods prove to be more effective than others. The best and worst way to cook a hot dog depends how you like it, but those in the crispy camp should stick to grilling, pan searing, or griddling. Contrary to popular belief, the quick sear required for this cooking method actually retains juices rather than releasing them. Folks on social media agree. "Lose much flavor/juiciness doing this?" one commenter asked on a Reddit thread dedicated to the subject. "I never thought they were any less juicy," the OP responded, adding, "But in my opinion, you gain a fair amount of flavor because of the extra edges that can get more browned and the crevices for your toppings to fall into!"