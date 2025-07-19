Should You Spiral Cut Your Hot Dogs?

Whether or not you should spiral your dog depends entirely on what you're looking for in your frank. If an abundance of crunchy bits is the aim, it's most certainly the way to go. To make it happen, you need only stick a skewer through the hot dog and cut it at an angle from top to bottom, turning the wiener in a circular motion as you slice. The skewer works to prevent the knife from going all the way through, making a perfect coil connected at the center.

Because this is a technique employed by those who prefer a more textured dog, some cooking methods prove to be more effective than others. The best and worst way to cook a hot dog depends how you like it, but those in the crispy camp should stick to grilling, pan searing, or griddling. Contrary to popular belief, the quick sear required for this cooking method actually retains juices rather than releasing them. Folks on social media agree. "Lose much flavor/juiciness doing this?" one commenter asked on a Reddit thread dedicated to the subject. "I never thought they were any less juicy," the OP responded, adding, "But in my opinion, you gain a fair amount of flavor because of the extra edges that can get more browned and the crevices for your toppings to fall into!"