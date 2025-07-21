This Massive Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some Of The Best Chinese Food In The US

New York City's Chinatown and large West Coast cities like San Francisco are well-known for their delicious Chinese food. But even knowledgeable foodies may be surprised to learn one of the country's best places to chow down on authentic Chinese dishes is actually located in Pennsylvania. It's Philadelphia's China Gourmet, which earned a spot on our list of the absolute best Chinese food in the United States for a variety of impressive and tasty reasons.

Set in the northeastern part of the City of Brotherly Love, China Gourmet is the exact opposite of many small, hole-in-the-wall-style establishments that many look to for authentic meals. The restaurant's main dining room is a cavernous space that seats over 400, accommodating massive crowds for the seven-day-a-week dim sum service that has made the establishment famous. More than 50 different dishes are available for diners to sample, all painstakingly prepared in the authentic Cantonese style. These include everything from shrimp dumplings and baked buns with barbecued pork to chicken feet, sticky rice in lotus leaves, and durian mochi.

For those who aren't familiar, dim sum is truly an experience beyond just a meal. It is thought to have roots in Southern China, and there are certain rules of etiquette around ordering it. Diners flag down waiters pushing carts of various small plates of food around the dining room and grab the desired amount for their table. Some of the other important things to know about dim sum include how the staff tally up orders by marking a menu card and that restaurants serve tea to accompany the small bites.