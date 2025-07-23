Here's Why Flour Is Always Sold In Paper Bags Not Plastic

Many foods you consume today may look very different than they did decades ago. As years go by, many brands update their products' packaging to cut costs or make the items appear sleeker and more appealing to the modern shopper. However, all-purpose flour has seemingly been sold in those simple paper bags since the dawn of time. In reality, paper flour bags were introduced in the 1920s and popularized in the '40s. So how come flour producers haven't switched things up in the last 85 years?

While paper flour bags may elicit some feelings of nostalgia, a big reason they remain is the material's breathability. Contrary to what some folks may believe, flour can go bad. Your nose will tell you if the oils in the flour have gone rancid. (Changes in appearance and texture are good indicators as well.) Spoilage may take a year, depending on the type of flour, with all-purpose lasting the longest. However, the process can be expedited without proper storage. If there's moisture present, it can certainly cause flour to form clumps or mold. Selling flour in paper bags ensures that any moisture left over from the milling process has the chance to evaporate before damaging the product.