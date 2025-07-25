The Old-School BBQ Side Dish That Needs To Make A Comeback

If you've ever attended a potluck, you know that unconventional salads are commonplace. From the once highly popular Jell-O salad to their macaroni-based counterparts, these sometimes sweet, sometimes savory creations are welcome additions to many events. Looking to try something a little different at your next get-together? Try cornbread salad.

Cornbread salad is an easy side dish that would go extremely well with any barbecue. Recipes vary as everyone has a version. In addition to the titular ingredient, you'll need an array of vegetables. Some takes on the dish include jalapeños, bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Canned beans, such as kidney or pinto, are also common. Some recipes also suggest ample amounts of cheese, especially cheddar. Multiple versions call for ranch dressing or a combination of ranch mix, mayonnaise, and sour cream.

When it comes time for assembly, it's like lasagna: it's all about the layers. Start with a layer of cornbread crumbles. Then, add one layer of each vegetable. Follow this up with a layer of cheese and dressing. Repeat one last time, topping off the dish with dressing and cheese. Cornbread salad is best served cold, so refrigerate it for at least an hour or two prior to serving. Tasty and simple to make, cornbread salad could become a barbecue side you can't live without.