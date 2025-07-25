The Old-School BBQ Side Dish That Needs To Make A Comeback
If you've ever attended a potluck, you know that unconventional salads are commonplace. From the once highly popular Jell-O salad to their macaroni-based counterparts, these sometimes sweet, sometimes savory creations are welcome additions to many events. Looking to try something a little different at your next get-together? Try cornbread salad.
Cornbread salad is an easy side dish that would go extremely well with any barbecue. Recipes vary as everyone has a version. In addition to the titular ingredient, you'll need an array of vegetables. Some takes on the dish include jalapeños, bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Canned beans, such as kidney or pinto, are also common. Some recipes also suggest ample amounts of cheese, especially cheddar. Multiple versions call for ranch dressing or a combination of ranch mix, mayonnaise, and sour cream.
When it comes time for assembly, it's like lasagna: it's all about the layers. Start with a layer of cornbread crumbles. Then, add one layer of each vegetable. Follow this up with a layer of cheese and dressing. Repeat one last time, topping off the dish with dressing and cheese. Cornbread salad is best served cold, so refrigerate it for at least an hour or two prior to serving. Tasty and simple to make, cornbread salad could become a barbecue side you can't live without.
What are the origins of cornbread salad?
Cornbread salad is a bit of a throwback, so if you've never heard of it, you're not alone. Its precise origins are unknown, but news and cookbook mentions show that it has been around since at least the early 1990s and possibly much longer. Cornbread salad became a go-to for some folks in Texas, often as a means of using leftover cornbread. In fact, it's cited as a dish popular in Southern states overall.
On social media, cornbread salad sometimes pops up in discussions of Southern cooking. In a 2025 Reddit thread about the dish, a commenter fondly remembered cornbread salad from growing up in southern Wyoming, Virginia, and Tennessee.
So, while cornbread salad might be a tad obscure, it's still enjoyed in some Southern regions. Given that it's simple to make and comes with a delightful sweet, savory, and slightly spicy flavor, we think it's time for this dish's popularity to spread.