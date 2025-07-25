Orson Welles Ate At This Los Angeles Restaurant Almost Every Day

When Orson Welles arrived at Ma Maison each morning, he stepped into a rhythm that brought him comfort. The filmmaker who transformed cinema in his 20s with "Citizen Kane" arrived around 11 a.m. and asked chef Patrick Terrail the same question: "What is the special today?" The reliable exchange anchored his unpredictable life.

Ma Maison opened in October 1973 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Backed by legendary figures like Gene Kelly, the restaurant drew early skepticism but quickly became a fixture for Hollywood's elite. Chef Wolfgang Puck joined in 1975, helping establish a novel way of cooking that combined French technique with seasonal California ingredients — a style that came to define the L.A, dining scene.

The charming restaurant's Astroturf-covered patio, colorful menus designed by David Hockney, and unlisted phone number gave it a quirky, insiders-only appeal. Behind the ivy-covered entrance, familiar faces filled the tables. Upstairs, long lunches featured wine flowing freely among producers, agents, and actors.