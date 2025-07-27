This Is Hands Down The Worst Breakfast Chain Restaurant

Breakfast might not be the most important meal of the day, but for my money, it's the most delicious. As such, the foodie in me becomes downright incensed when subjected to a poor breakfast chain experience. Take Denny's for instance. Like a bad relationship I just can't break off, I've visited the restaurant numerous times, and each time I find myself asking, "How?" How can eggs be both hard and slimy? How can bacon be soggy and overcooked at the same time? How can coffee taste weak and bitter in a single sip?

I suppose I should feel lucky that the extent of my Denny's anguish is low-quality food because as social media proves time and again, things could be much worse. On Reddit, a Denny's customer shares what appears to be a substantially underdone piece of chicken over a plate of significantly undercooked eggs. A Facebook user was greeted by a little extra protein in their pancake. Or as one commenter puts it, "Whole big a** fly. That's wild." Unlike IHOP, Village Inn, and the other chain breakfast establishments that seem to be disappearing, Denny's is still alive and kicking. Though, the argument could be made that the chain is on life support, as the restaurant is estimated to have closed approximately 160 locations from 2024 to 2025.