This Is Hands Down The Worst Breakfast Chain Restaurant
Breakfast might not be the most important meal of the day, but for my money, it's the most delicious. As such, the foodie in me becomes downright incensed when subjected to a poor breakfast chain experience. Take Denny's for instance. Like a bad relationship I just can't break off, I've visited the restaurant numerous times, and each time I find myself asking, "How?" How can eggs be both hard and slimy? How can bacon be soggy and overcooked at the same time? How can coffee taste weak and bitter in a single sip?
I suppose I should feel lucky that the extent of my Denny's anguish is low-quality food because as social media proves time and again, things could be much worse. On Reddit, a Denny's customer shares what appears to be a substantially underdone piece of chicken over a plate of significantly undercooked eggs. A Facebook user was greeted by a little extra protein in their pancake. Or as one commenter puts it, "Whole big a** fly. That's wild." Unlike IHOP, Village Inn, and the other chain breakfast establishments that seem to be disappearing, Denny's is still alive and kicking. Though, the argument could be made that the chain is on life support, as the restaurant is estimated to have closed approximately 160 locations from 2024 to 2025.
Breaking down a bad breakfast: everything wrong with Denny's
Denny's has been serving up breakfast (and other meals) for over seven decades, and for a time, the chain was considered a respectable place to eat. These days, customers are singing a different tune. According to Tripadvisor reviews, the service at one Denny's location is slow and careless, while the food is underwhelming to say the least. "Ordered a chicken sandwich. It arrived raw. Ordered a smoothie, which was basically just a glass full of ice," reads one review. Another Denny's receives similar criticisms on Yelp. As summarized by a reviewer: "Awful waiting, over an hour, and subpar food. Waitresses were unprepared for orders and food tasted expired."
There's a lot wrong with Denny's, but is there anything the beleaguered breakfast chain gets right? The COVID-19 pandemic affected consumers in many weird ways, including eliminating late-night hours at grocery stores. These truncated hours impacted many late-night dining establishments. However, Denny's is one of the few restaurants that still offers late service, and some locations are even open 24 hours. The restaurant also features breakfast all day long, and a meal at the chain certainly won't break the bank. Denny's Super Slam breakfast comes with buttermilk pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, and hashbrowns for the low price of $8 (without add-ons). While there's no guarantee that your food will be fully cooked or free of insects, an affordable late-night meal is pretty tempting in these tortured times.