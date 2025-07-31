Boxed Cake Mix Pretzels Are The Sweet Twist Every Foodie Needs To Try

If you're a fan of soft pretzels sprinkled with coarse salt and served warm, there's a sweet twist that you need to try — and it incorporates an easily accessible item as its base. To make a batch of homemade sweet, soft pretzels, all you need to do is combine cake mix with a few pantry staples like yeast, flour, and baking soda. It may seem odd to craft a bread-like dough this way, but it results in a treat that combines the sweet flavor of cake with the texture of soft pretzels.

Essentially, you're just swapping out a portion of the flour in a regular pretzel recipe with the cake mix (we've got a copycat Auntie Anne's pretzel recipe if you need some guidance). The base ratio should be about 1 ¾ cups of your cake mix of choice combined with 2 ¾ cups of flour, plus a package of yeast dissolved in 1 ¼ cups of warm water. You can tweak the proportions slightly once you've made the recipe a few times, seeing whether you prefer them with a bit more or less of the cake mix.

Forming the dough into the signature pretzel shape may take a bit of trial and error if you haven't made pretzels before. The imperfection is part of the charm, but if you're truly struggling to achieve the classic look, consider crafting pretzel bites instead.