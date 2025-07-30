Hidden In Southeastern Kansas Is A Small City With A Booming Food Scene

Be honest — when you think small-town Kansas, do you think of a flourishing culinary scene? Maybe not, but there's a little city in the southeastern part of the state that might just change your mind. Humboldt, Kansas, had roughly 1,850 residents as of 2020, but the locale is a haven for good food. The city has everything hungry visitors could need, from brunch all the way to after-dinner drinks.

Folks hungry for breakfast can stop by the HoneyBee Bruncherie. The eatery prides itself on its Midwestern hospitality, and its dishes are made with ingredients sourced from the Humboldt area. One of the highlights on the menu is the creatively named Broke Millennial Avocado Toast, which features cherry tomatoes, a sunny side egg, and everything spice on top of fresh and pureed avocado.

For lunch or dinner, you could head to H&H TJ's Family Diner, a local spot honoring Kansas classics like biscuits and gravy and pulled pork. Here, dinner is served with Texas toast, gravy, and your choice of a side. If you're seeking barbecue and a friendly atmosphere, Cozy's Grindhouse delivers on its name. The eatery offers up indulgent pulled pork sandwiches and a $5 menu that sounds perfect if you just want a small bite. It even has Dino nuggets to feed your inner child. For a nice cold dessert, Frost Bite Shaved Ice (open in the summertime) or Halsey's Frozen Custard might hit the spot.