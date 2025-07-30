Hidden In Southeastern Kansas Is A Small City With A Booming Food Scene
Be honest — when you think small-town Kansas, do you think of a flourishing culinary scene? Maybe not, but there's a little city in the southeastern part of the state that might just change your mind. Humboldt, Kansas, had roughly 1,850 residents as of 2020, but the locale is a haven for good food. The city has everything hungry visitors could need, from brunch all the way to after-dinner drinks.
Folks hungry for breakfast can stop by the HoneyBee Bruncherie. The eatery prides itself on its Midwestern hospitality, and its dishes are made with ingredients sourced from the Humboldt area. One of the highlights on the menu is the creatively named Broke Millennial Avocado Toast, which features cherry tomatoes, a sunny side egg, and everything spice on top of fresh and pureed avocado.
For lunch or dinner, you could head to H&H TJ's Family Diner, a local spot honoring Kansas classics like biscuits and gravy and pulled pork. Here, dinner is served with Texas toast, gravy, and your choice of a side. If you're seeking barbecue and a friendly atmosphere, Cozy's Grindhouse delivers on its name. The eatery offers up indulgent pulled pork sandwiches and a $5 menu that sounds perfect if you just want a small bite. It even has Dino nuggets to feed your inner child. For a nice cold dessert, Frost Bite Shaved Ice (open in the summertime) or Halsey's Frozen Custard might hit the spot.
Beverages are where Humboldt continues to shine
So you've gotten a taste of the local cuisine, but what does Humboldt offer when it's time to wash it all down? For those looking for caffeine, consider Octagon City Coffee Co. The cafe's coffee is roasted locally, and its lineup includes espresso, cold brew, and matcha. If you're hungry, it also sells pastries and fruit smoothies.
Union Works Brewing Co. is known for its bar food, but the joint is also famous for its rotating cast of locally-brewed beers. To explore more of Humboldt's boozy scene, head over to The Hitching Post, which is a more casual scene that offers live country music and the largest whiskey selection in southeastern Kansas. On the flip side, if you're looking for an upscale cocktail bar, Perrenoud's is probably the place to be. A newer spot in the city, the bar focuses on expert mixology along with charcuterie and other snacks. Its unique drink menu includes the SEK Swizz (a combination of gin, pineapple, lime, falernum, absinthe, and ginger beer) and fresh takes on classic cocktails you should know how to make.
If you want a little sport alongside your drinks, Sticks Golf Lounge combines practice and play. Here, you can take advantage of three golf simulators with over 1,000 courses to choose from, all while accessing a full-service bar. The joint is also a popular spot for locals to catch professional and college sporting events.