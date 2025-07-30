Orange Creamsicle Lovers Need To Try This 3-Ingredient No-Bake Dessert

The sticky heat of summer calls for something light, cool, and breezy — like an orange creamsicle in pie form. This three-ingredient, no-bake wonder captures the sunny citrus burst and soft vanilla finish of the classic treat. Among the many Jell-O hacks you'll want to try, like coating grapes for a sweet-meets-sour snack or tossing back boozy Jell-O shots, whipping up this dessert is as easy as pie. In its most basic form, it just requires flavored gelatin, a crust and whipped topping.

Begin with a packet of orange-flavored Jell-O. Combine it with boiling water and stir until the powder dissolves. Let it rest until slightly cooled. Then comes the magic moment: folding in a tub of whipped topping. The mixture turns pale peach, pillowy, and smooth, echoing the creamsicle's signature swirl.

If you want to keep the number of ingredients to a minimum, pour the filling into a nice store-bought pie crust. If you want a bit more customization, you can make your own crust from scratch with crushed graham crackers, cornflakes, Biscoff cookies, Nilla Wafers, Oreos, or pretzels. Regardless of which route you choose, it will add a buttery crunch and sweetness. Pop the pie in the fridge and give it a few hours to chill. When it's finally ready to serve, it slices like a dream and delivers cool, creamy comfort.