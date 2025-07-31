This Small Detail Could Mean You're Picking Bad Bananas

Whether you want to make classic banana bread or simply enjoy eating a banana every day as a snack, it's important to know how to pick the best bunches at the store. If they're too green, you won't want to dig in until they ripen. If they're too brown, you may be stuck looking for ways to use overripe bananas. But beyond color, there is one little detail that will help you figure out if you're grabbing undesirable fruit.

You probably wouldn't buy a banana that is halfway peeled. Along the same lines, you should purchase the ones that still have their necks and stems intact and attached. If you see any of the fruit within the peel, that's a good indicator that you should leave that banana behind. That's because it may have been exposed to germs as well as oxygen. In a similar vein, according to the USDA, peeled fruits and veggies should not be left out at room temperature for more than two hours. (Even though a banana with a damaged neck isn't technically peeled, you don't want to give air and bacteria an hours-long (or days-long) head start.) Additionally, the FDA recommends purchasing produce that is not bruised or damaged to avoid food-borne illnesses.

Moreover, if you prefer bananas more yellow than brown, sticking to the ones with intact necks will slow down the natural oxidation processes. The fruit contains a chemical called polyphenol oxidase, which reacts with oxygen in the air, resulting in oxidation (browning). Breaking the skin will force the banana to undergo this process sooner.