This Florida Beach City Might Just Have Some Of The Best Greek Food In America
Dolmades, grilled octopus, and baklava are just a few of the foods you should order when visiting a Greek restaurant. If you lack access to Greek cuisine where you live, take heart, as there's an unassuming city in Florida that serves as a go-to destination for all things Greek. Situated on the state's west coast with access to the Gulf of Mexico is Tarpon Springs (also known as Little Greece and the Sponge Capital of the World). The city has a high population of Greek Americans, some of whom have lived in the city for generations. The waters around Tarpon Springs are teeming with natural sponges, and industrious Greek immigrants made the journey to harvest and sell them.
Along with plying the sponge trade, many Greek Americans in Tarpon Springs operate restaurants, sometimes taking over businesses from previous generations. Hellas Restaurant & Bakery and Mykonos are just a couple of the wonderful dining establishments to check out in the city. Tarpon Springs also has much to offer when it comes to scenic beauty and history. From St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral to the sponge decks where it all started, the city is akin to a little slice of Greek heaven within Florida.
Must-visit restaurants in Tarpon Springs
A family-owned and operated establishment that has been serving Tarpon Springs since 1970, Hellas Restaurant & Bakery offers traditional Greek cuisine and baked goods. The restaurant menu features classic appetizers like feta cheese with pita bread and broiled octopus, as well as salads and a Greek-style egg and lemon soup. As for the bakery selection, diners can pick up some wedding cookies (kourabiedes) savory spinach pies (spanakopita), and custard and phyllo desserts (galaktoboureko) to enjoy at home.
Mykonos is another family-run restaurant that offers a selection of traditional Greek recipes. Get started with a Greek cheese flambe (saganaki), grape leaves (dolmadakia), or fried meatballs (keftedakia). The eatery also serves soups and salads, plus entrees like Greek lasagna (pastitsio) and lamb shank. Customers can finish their meals with one of the restaurant's homemade desserts, such as phyllo dough-topped ice cream (paaghoto) and a honey-soaked pastry with crushed nuts (kataifi).
Then we have Dimitri's on the Water, which has family links to Mykonos (Dimitri's was founded by the son of Mykonos' owner). Along with its seaside views, Dimitri's offers a tempting menu of sandwiches, seafood, and Greek entrees. You can't go wrong with a gyro, but diners can also indulge in olive oil-braised octopus, chicken souvlaki, and rack of lamb.