This Florida Beach City Might Just Have Some Of The Best Greek Food In America

Dolmades, grilled octopus, and baklava are just a few of the foods you should order when visiting a Greek restaurant. If you lack access to Greek cuisine where you live, take heart, as there's an unassuming city in Florida that serves as a go-to destination for all things Greek. Situated on the state's west coast with access to the Gulf of Mexico is Tarpon Springs (also known as Little Greece and the Sponge Capital of the World). The city has a high population of Greek Americans, some of whom have lived in the city for generations. The waters around Tarpon Springs are teeming with natural sponges, and industrious Greek immigrants made the journey to harvest and sell them.

Along with plying the sponge trade, many Greek Americans in Tarpon Springs operate restaurants, sometimes taking over businesses from previous generations. Hellas Restaurant & Bakery and Mykonos are just a couple of the wonderful dining establishments to check out in the city. Tarpon Springs also has much to offer when it comes to scenic beauty and history. From St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral to the sponge decks where it all started, the city is akin to a little slice of Greek heaven within Florida.