This Charming Virginia Town Near The Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Hidden Gem For Wine Lovers And Foodies

Virginia is for lovers, but it's also for those who love good food and excellent wine. The Blue Ridge Mountains line the western part of the state, and in the valleys beneath them are little towns that overflow with character and opportunities to indulge. Crozet, just a 25-minute drive from Charlottesville, Virginia, is one of these hidden gems.

The town is located in Virginia Wine Country. The surrounding region is also home to the Monticello estate (where Thomas Jefferson's dinner guests were supposedly horrified to see him eat a tomato). The area is dubbed the Monticello AVA (American Viticultural Area). Here, the soil is characterized by red clay, which can provide an excellent environment for grapes to grow.

Crozet itself is home to a number of vineyards and wineries. One of those establishments is King Family Vineyards, which has grown grapes since the late 1990s. Its winery didn't open until 2002, but in the years since, production has exploded to the tune of 10,000-plus cases of wine every year. Another notable Crozet spot is Stinson Vineyards, which is a family-owned business that exhibits a French influence. It was inspired by the garagiste-style establishments in France, where production was small-scale and often occurred in garages. In a similar vein, Stinson's winery was constructed in a former three-car garage. Other places to hit in the area include Fallen Tree Vineyard, Grace Estate Winery, Mount Fair Vineyard, White Hall Vineyard, Chiswell Farm and Winery, and Pollack Vineyard.