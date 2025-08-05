This Charming Virginia Town Near The Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Hidden Gem For Wine Lovers And Foodies
Virginia is for lovers, but it's also for those who love good food and excellent wine. The Blue Ridge Mountains line the western part of the state, and in the valleys beneath them are little towns that overflow with character and opportunities to indulge. Crozet, just a 25-minute drive from Charlottesville, Virginia, is one of these hidden gems.
The town is located in Virginia Wine Country. The surrounding region is also home to the Monticello estate (where Thomas Jefferson's dinner guests were supposedly horrified to see him eat a tomato). The area is dubbed the Monticello AVA (American Viticultural Area). Here, the soil is characterized by red clay, which can provide an excellent environment for grapes to grow.
Crozet itself is home to a number of vineyards and wineries. One of those establishments is King Family Vineyards, which has grown grapes since the late 1990s. Its winery didn't open until 2002, but in the years since, production has exploded to the tune of 10,000-plus cases of wine every year. Another notable Crozet spot is Stinson Vineyards, which is a family-owned business that exhibits a French influence. It was inspired by the garagiste-style establishments in France, where production was small-scale and often occurred in garages. In a similar vein, Stinson's winery was constructed in a former three-car garage. Other places to hit in the area include Fallen Tree Vineyard, Grace Estate Winery, Mount Fair Vineyard, White Hall Vineyard, Chiswell Farm and Winery, and Pollack Vineyard.
Grab a bite to eat after a day at a winery
If you want to get a full day of good eats before hitting one of the Crozet area's many wineries, the small town has plenty to offer. Whether you're looking for coffee or a sweet pastry, Praha Bohemian Bakery and Cafe is the perfect place. Praha crafts sourdough bread and Czech goodies every day, including traditional pastries like Koláč, which is a dough stuffed with fruits and/or cheeses. Mudhouse Coffeehouse and Bakery is another great spot started by two Virginia natives that is serving delicious coffee with roots in Panama.
Crozet's Smoked Kitchen & Tap showcases slow-cooked BBQ, which is a Central Virginia staple. Its menu features various sauces (including one that contains blackberries), a secret recipe rub, meaty platters, and pulled pork sandwiches. Additionally, you can find classic barbecue sides like collard greens and mac and cheese. If you want a quicker bite, try the CroZeli Sandwich Shop, which is serving up delicious hot and cold sandwiches and pub fare, including what it dubs a 'Steering Wheel Sized Pretzel.'
Those who want a more upscale dining experience where they can take in views of the mountains can head to Restoration Restaurant. Located at Crozet's golf club The Clubs at Old Trail, the eatery specializes in American food and offers a weekend brunch. If you're in the mood for something besides wine, Restoration has a variety of cocktails worth trying. Its Campfire Cream drink, for example, is made with whipped cream vodka and is meant to taste like a s'more.