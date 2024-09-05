The Absolute Best Regional Cocktails To Try In The US
Cocktails were not born on American soil, but this is where they were perfected to give momentum to the modern cocktail culture. As such, many quintessential mixed drinks were created in the U.S., including classics such as an Old-Fashioned, White Russian, and Manhattan. After the country went through Prohibition, the cocktail culture was reintroduced, and it came back with a force to bring illustrious representatives like the Whiskey Sour and Mai Tai. Mixology still flourishes in the U.S., and there seems to be no end to the immensely creative process.
Most cocktails have an international character and can be recreated regardless of location. That's why some of the most successful creations, such as the elegant Martini or Cosmopolitan, easily blend in on bar menus. However, sometimes, a cocktail gets landlocked in a particular region or a city. This happens because the drink features a regional ingredient, or the locals are simply smitten by a particular combination. We're zeroing in to bring you a list of the absolute best regional cocktails you can try in the U.S.
Ranch Water
Ranch Water is a tequila-based cocktail that is synonymous with West Texas. This straightforward concoction combines tequila, lime juice, and Topo Chico sparkling water to make a light, zingy, and refreshing drink.
The origin of Ranch Water has never been thoroughly clarified, but it has been a regional favorite for decades. Originally under the radar, it only started to pop up on Texan menus in the 2000s. There are many stories explaining the name and its invention, but the most probable theory is that it first appeared among local farmers as a refreshing drink they could whip up instantly. Nowadays, Ranch Water is a menu staple and even comes in convenient canned versions.
Ranch Water is classified as a highball cocktail, and consequently, it comes served in a Collins glass filled with ice. If you want to recreate the recipe, use blanco tequila, as it has the most neutral character, and freshly squeezed lime juice. Although, the original recipe calls for Topo Chico, the legendary Mexican sparkling water with a huge fan base in Texas, you can swap in other brands if you don't have it on hand.
Café Brûlot
Café Brûlot is best described as a caffeinated fiery spectacle made with black coffee, orange liqueur, brandy, sugar, citrus zest, and spices. The cocktail was created in the 1880s at Antoine's, a historical New Orleans restaurants, but these days it graces the menu of several acclaimed Creole establishments, including Galatoire's and Arnaud's. It is said that the local pirate Jean Lafitte inspired its creation with the dramatic spectacles he used to recreate on the street, merely as a distraction to allow his gang to steal valuables from spectators.
Café Brûlot is always assembled table-side with a professional preparation that resembles a theatrical performance. The various elements that go into it all come assembled on a cart. The waiter heats a mix of orange and lemon zest, cinnamon, brandy, and orange liqueur, and spikes a long spiral of orange peel with cloves. When the boozy mix is hot enough, they take out a ladle, set the liquid on fire, and carefully pour it over the clove-studded orange zest directly into the bowl, igniting the entire drink. Finally, strongly brewed coffee is added to the mix, which helps extinguish the flame.
Café Brûlot is served in demise glasses, and it's usually considered an after-dinner drink, though it could easily act as a boozy dessert. There are some homemade recipes for this classic, but due to the complicated preparation, perhaps it's best to reserve this one for the professionals.
Alabama Slammer
Alabama Slammer is a classic fruity cocktail that you'll easily recognize for its distinctive orange-red color. The first part of its name refers to its birthplace, while the slammer moniker probably refers to its strength, as it's not really intended for slamming. The origins of the Alabama Slammer are somewhat vague, but many associate it with the University of Alabama. It most likely was developed in the 1970s, as it was already a household name by the 1980s. Alabama Slammer is a true representation of a vintage cocktail that may have lost some of its former glory, but remains popular in its home state.
The ingredients vary depending on the recipe, but you'll usually see Southern Comfort, amaretto liqueur, and sloe gin. Southern Comfort is a spiced whiskey that delivers warm notes, amaretto introduces a sweet almond nuttiness, and sloe gin (which is actually a liqueur made with tart sloe berries) gives the cocktail a sweet fruitiness. The combination is rounded out with orange juice before being shaken and poured over plenty of ice. It's mostly served in a tall Collins glass garnished with an orange wedge or maraschino cherry, but occasionally served as a shot.
Orange Crush
Orange Crush is a juicy highball cocktail from Ocean City, Maryland. This is not a historic cocktail but a relatively young concoction that first appeared in 1995 at Harborside Bar & Grill. Here, the bartenders decided to combine orange-flavored vodka, orange juice, triple sec, and lemon-lime soda.
The cocktail is easy to assemble as all the ingredients are simply poured into a glass and packed with crushed ice. In a bar setting, expect it to come in a Collins glass, but beach bars will sometimes pack it into a plastic cup. Though you will usually encounter it in its classic form, there are several spins that use grapefruit juice, grapefruit-flavored vodka, or swap vodka with whiskey for a more complex expression. The one ingredient that should never be compromised on is freshly squeezed juice, as it acts as a zesty background and shapes the overall profile. Orange Crush is usually enjoyed as a refreshing summertime cocktail that has a nice boozy kick but still comes off as light and drinkable.
Though it became popular outside its native state, this fruity drink is still closely associated with Maryland. Interestingly, the state of Delaware added a controversial spin by claiming Orange Crush as its official state cocktail. The reasoning was that despite being invented in Maryland, Orange Crush is identified with Dewey Beach, Delaware.
Brandy Milk Punch
Milk Punch is another cocktail associated with New Orleans. Popularized at Brennan's, a local institution that popularized what is now brunch, this rich concoction typically combines cream, brandy, and simple syrup. The result is a luscious drink that tastes like an upgraded version of eggnog.
Milk Punch is one of the old-school cocktails that existed before it was reintroduced and made famous at Brennan's, but you'll currently find it all over the region. Recipes include milk or cream, vanilla, brandy, and either powdered sugar or simple syrup as the sweetener. The ingredients are shaken with ice until chilled and then strained in a glass filled with ice. Finally, the frothy top is dusted with freshly grated nutmeg.
Milk Punch was introduced and labeled as the perfect brunch cocktail, and it is best enjoyed as intended. It can also make a nice after-dinner drink or replace a traditional holiday eggnog. Brennan's recommends a Caribbean-inspired version that uses rum, bourbon, heavy cream, and vanilla-infused syrup. This rendition sometimes has a New Orleans moniker to differentiate it.
Mint Julep
Mint Julep is probably one of the more famous items on the list. This American classic was created in the South, and despite its storied background, it still has not lost its charm and continues to gain attention and grow in popularity. Besides being a Southern staple, it is a cocktail that is almost synonymous with the Kentucky Derby, where it became the official drink in 1939. Today, around 120,000 Mint Julep cocktails are drunk each year during the race.
The history of Mint Julep is vague, but it is presumed to be modeled on medicinal European recipes that blended herbs and spices with sugar and alcohol. It is also thought to possibly be one of the first cocktails crafted in America. The version we know today uses the same formula and usually combines bourbon, sugar, mint, and crushed ice, but variations such as adding berries are common. The preparation usually starts with muddled mint topped with syrup and bourbon. The combination is mixed with crushed ice and garnished with fresh mint. Traditionally, you'll find the cocktail served in silver cups that mimic the shape of the main award received at the Kentucky Derby.
Boilo
Boilo is not a classic cocktail in the sense that you would order one at a local bar. This wintertime staple is typically made at home or for gatherings when large batches are assembled and cooked. At its core, Boilo is a mix of whiskey, spices, honey, and fruit, which as the name suggests, are boiled until hot and steamy.
You'll find Boilo only in Pennsylvania, where it was possibly inspired by Lithuanian immigrants who came to work in local coal mines. With them, they brought a potent honey liqueur known as krupnikas. When Boilo was introduced, it was considered a festive tipple and a comforting drink that could help with light ailments. The recipes for boilo vary, and each family typically has a signature rendition.
The traditional version includes steeping warming wintertime spices with lemons, oranges, and occasionally raisins. The fruit is strained, then the mix is adjusted with honey and topped with liquor — the local preference is Four Queens blended whiskey. Depending on the recipe, alcohol can be boiled with the rest of the ingredients or added last when the mix is off the heat. Remember, boilo should only be served warm.
Lynchburg Lemonade
Lynchburg Lemonade immediately suggests a home in Lynchburg, Tennessee, and if you know this is the location of the Jack Daniel's distillery, you could easily guess what goes inside this refreshing long drink. However, there's an unusual twist to the story; Lynchburg Lemonade was created in the 1980s in Huntsville, Alabama, by a bar owner Tony Mason, who was never credited for his invention. He took Jack Daniel's to court to be recognized as the inventor, but eventually lost the legal battle. In turn, the distillery adopted the drink and made it into its official cocktail.
The second part of the assumption is true, as Jack Daniel's plays a key role in this mixed drink. The original recipe includes Jack Daniel's, triple sec, sour mix, and lemon-lime soda, assembled in a highball glass filled with cubed ice. The ingredients are combined, stirred, and served garnished with a lemon wedge. If you want to recreate the combination at home, try switching up the sour mix with fresh lemon juice and syrup for a zestier version.
Mexican Martini
Best described as a tequila-based margarita served in a martini glass, a Mexican Martini is strictly associated with Austin, Texas. It combines tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, and a splash of olive brine. Everything is shaken with ice, strained into a chilled martini glass with a salted rim, and garnished with olives and lemon zest. The result is a balanced cocktail that is boozy and refreshing, with the ideal amount of sweetness and savoriness.
The Mexican Martini was crafted in the early 1980s at the Cedar Door. This legendary Austin-based establishment is still running strong and serves five variants of the signature drink. Besides the classic, there's a version with a spicy kick and a smoky one that swaps the tequila with mezcal. For some reason, Mexican Martinis were never popularized outside the city limits, but for the locals, the drink truly symbolizes Austin and its fun, vibrant spirit.
Tom and Jerry
Tom and Jerry is a vintage cocktail that blends eggs, rum, and brandy. Though the list of ingredients might associate it with eggnog, this frothy cocktail is slightly different and better classified as a close cousin. The main distinction is in the preparation, which starts by separating egg whites from the yolks. The yolks are creamed with sugar, while the whites are whipped separately until they attain volume and become light and airy. They are combined and poured into a mug, mixed with rum and brandy, and topped with hot milk. Lastly, the surface is dusted with grated nutmeg, cinnamon, and allspice. This is a cocktail that is served warm to accentuate its indulgent qualities.
The history of the Tom and Jerry is ancient, and similarly to other storied cocktails, its origin is a bit vague. It is assumed that it dates to the 1820s and that it was invented in England before it came to the States and was featured in the legendary "Bartender's Guide" published by Jerry Thomas in 1862. Tom and Jerry is now almost exclusively associated with the Midwest, where this milky punch gets its annual feature during Christmas as a preferred Yuletide tipple.
Hummer
The Hummer consists of an indulgent mix of vanilla ice cream, rum, and Kahlúa whizzed up in a blender. Ice is usually added to the blend, resulting in a refreshing drink with an incredibly rich and luscious texture that you can easily label as a grown-up milkshake. It's usually made with white rum to build clean, precise flavors that complement its creamy sweetness. Kahlúa delivers hints of vanilla, coffee, and caramel to round out the profile. This hedonistic mix will make you want to hum, which is how it supposedly got its name.
The Hummer was invented in 1968 at Detroit's Bayview Yacht Club by Jerome Adams. His creation was an instant hit, and it's still a beloved local folklore, so much so that the Hummer is often considered Michigan's state drink. Surprisingly, you'll rarely see it outside its native state, but within the state borders, you'll find it everywhere. It has become associated with racing, but it is also a regular at all types of bars and restaurants where it's usually ordered as an after-dinner drink.
Horsefeather
Often featured on lists of the most bizarre cocktail names, a Horsefeather is the go-to drink in Kansas City. This surprisingly simple cocktail blends whiskey, ginger beer, bitters, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Often compared to a Moscow Mule but more similar to the old-school Horse's Neck, this cocktail has a much bolder character that blends zesty, spicy, and zingy elements into a delicious sipper. The final profile depends on the type of whiskey used, but bourbon and rye are common choices. It comes served in a Collins glass, garnished with a lime wedge.
Horsefeathers are served everywhere in Kansas City, but it's never been thoroughly clarified when it originated and who first decided to whip up this exact combination. One of the familiar local stories is that the cocktail originated in the neighboring town of Lawrence, while the first written mention is found in "The Bartender's Bible," one of the essential cocktail handbooks written by Gary "Gaz" Regan in 1991. Though not identical, the cocktail is quite similar and referenced as Horse Feathers. You may come across a Horsefeather outside Missouri, but it's still considered a truly Kansas tradition.
Spanish Coffee
Despite its name, a Spanish Coffee is closely associated with Portland, Oregon. This is a contemporary drink whose history is well documented and leads straight to Huber's, Portland's oldest restaurant that has been in business for almost 150 years. However, the inspiration for the drink wasn't local. In 1975, Jim Louie, who was running the restaurant at the time, took the recipe from Fernwood Inn in Milwaukie, which also copied a Mexican recipe. At Huber's, Spanish Coffee acquired its theatrical preparation, which is still practiced by the staff and loved by the customers.
This hot cocktail combines triple sec, overproof rum, Kahlúa, coffee, and heavy cream. It's always prepared in front of the diners as the whole process is a well-orchestrated operation in which the bartender first lights rum and triple sec, allows the fire to caramelize the sugar rim, and then pours Kahlúa to douse the flame. Freshly brewed coffee comes on top, and the drink is finished with a generous dose of heavy cream and grated nutmeg. Rich, indulgent, and boozy, this cocktail is for those who prefer robust flavors and a bold character.
Jack Rose
Jack Rose is a simple cocktail often labeled as New Jersey's signature drink, consisting of a combination of apple brandy (or applejack), grenadine, and lemon or lime juice. The ingredients are shaken with ice and strained into a coupe glass garnished with a citrus wedge. The final result is a refreshing cocktail with a gently tart bite and a fruity backbone. The old-school applejack is the principle element in the combination, and it's also what makes this cocktail a quintessential New Jersey affair.
Originating sometime at the beginning of the 20th century, the use of Laird's applejack places this drink in New Jersey, where Laird's is located. With over 300 years in business, it is one of the oldest distilleries in the U.S. Consequently, you will usually see Laird's apple brandy or applejack recommended for the best version of a Jack Rose. Though you might come across this cocktail outside state borders, Jack Rose is still mainly associated with the Garden State.