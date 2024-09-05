The Absolute Best Regional Cocktails To Try In The US

Cocktails were not born on American soil, but this is where they were perfected to give momentum to the modern cocktail culture. As such, many quintessential mixed drinks were created in the U.S., including classics such as an Old-Fashioned, White Russian, and Manhattan. After the country went through Prohibition, the cocktail culture was reintroduced, and it came back with a force to bring illustrious representatives like the Whiskey Sour and Mai Tai. Mixology still flourishes in the U.S., and there seems to be no end to the immensely creative process.

Most cocktails have an international character and can be recreated regardless of location. That's why some of the most successful creations, such as the elegant Martini or Cosmopolitan, easily blend in on bar menus. However, sometimes, a cocktail gets landlocked in a particular region or a city. This happens because the drink features a regional ingredient, or the locals are simply smitten by a particular combination. We're zeroing in to bring you a list of the absolute best regional cocktails you can try in the U.S.