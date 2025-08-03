Think Twice Before Ordering This Popular Chicken Dish From Panda Express

If you lack mom-and-pop Asian restaurants in your neck of the woods, Panda Express is a good alternative. The fast food chain is credited with changing American Chinese food, as quite a few Americans have discovered Asian-style cuisine thanks to Panda Express. It's true that the menu is packed with comforting dishes like Kung Pao chicken and black pepper sirloin steak, but in our opinion, there is one dish you may want to avoid during your next visit. We ranked Panda Express menu items from worst to best and found the Honey Sesame Chicken seemed tasty in theory but was disappointing in execution.

Making its debut in 2013, Panda Express's Honey Sesame Chicken features breaded strips of white meat chicken, bell peppers, and green beans slathered in honey sesame sauce. If you find that description tempting, be prepared for a harsh, cold dose of reality. "There was nothing crispy in the Honey Sesame Chicken," our reviewer states, from the "thick, pasty, generally unpleasant" breading to the "withered" green beans that "weren't immediately identifiable as string beans." The sauce was less offensive, but "the lack of the titular sesame seeds" was a real problem. Consider that Honey Sesame Chicken only landed in second to last place because we were compelled to place the saddest side, Super Greens, dead last.