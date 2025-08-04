One Of Frank Sinatra's Favorite Breakfast Sandwiches Couldn't Be Simpler

While you'll have to follow a few specifications to keep it authentically Frank Sinatra-style, it's easy to make his signature breakfast sandwich. First, heat two tablespoons of olive oil over medium-low heat. Add two slices of white bread and cook on both sides until they're just slightly brown. Whisk your eggs in a bowl with two tablespoons of milk and a few shakes of salt and pepper. Add a bit of butter and some olive oil to the pan and heat at medium until the butter has a slight bubble. Toss in your eggs and stir gently. Reduce the heat to low and let the eggs sit before flipping them over and cooking another minute. Once your eggs are done, assemble your sandwich and you're ready to breakfast like a legend.

Frank Sinatra's simple sandwich is still popular. However, one New Jersey restaurant called Alessio's, with locations in Jersey City and the crooner's hometown of Hoboken, offers an enhanced version (called "The Sinatra," of course) that features the addition of bacon, sliced chorizo, fresh mozzarella, avocado, and hot honey aioli, served on ciabatta bread.

Ol' Blue Eyes ate a diet surprisingly accessible to the average American. Still, he stayed true to his Italian roots. He loved dishes like veal Milanesa and eggplant parmigiana. The singer frequented Patsy's Italian, a New York City restaurant that became legendary because of Sinatra and his famous pals in the Rat pack. He also had something of a sweet tooth. Among his favorite treats was Entenmann's Crumb Coffee Cake, which you can still buy in grocery stores today.