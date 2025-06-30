This NYC Restaurant Became Legendary Thanks To Frank Sinatra

In Midtown Manhattan, just south of Central Park and right around the block from Carnegie Hall, is a legendary Italian eatery once frequented by Frank Sinatra. Serving classic dishes like eggplant parmigiana and linguine in clam sauce, Patsy's Italian Restaurant is a family-owned restaurant that's been in business since 1944. Yet, it's Sinatra's patronage that made it famous.

Patsy's is a traditional spot with waiters dressed in white jackets and walls adorned with signed pictures of past celebrity guests. In the 1940s, it was not uncommon to see Frank Sinatra dining at his special table in the back. He supposedly appreciated the restaurant for its discretion and low-key atmosphere, but what he really loved was then-owner Pasquale "Patsy" Scognamillo's cooking. Sinatra's restaurant favorites included fusilli with filetto di pomodoro, veal Milanese, and his favorite dessert, lemon ricotta cheesecake.

Current chef and co-owner, Salvatore Scognamillo (Patsy's grandson), credits Sinatra's love for boosting the restaurant's status withe celebrities. For example, according to Scognamillo, Julia Roberts discovered Patsy's through George Clooney, who was brought by his aunt, Rosemary Clooney, who was herself introduced to the restaurant by none other than Frank Sinatra (via The New York Times). The aura of the eatery has attracted other famous diners, including Tony Bennett and Ben Stiller. Thanks to the restaurant's success, the Scognamillo family has published two cookbooks, including one with a foreword by Sinatra's daughter, Nancy.