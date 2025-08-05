What Happened To Finneato Fysh Foods After Shark Tank?

During Season 16, Episode 4 of "Shark Tank," Zoya Biglary and Alix Traeger showed up with the intention to "hook and reel in" an investor who would fork over $150,000 for 10% equity in their company, Finneato Fysh Foods. After a pitch that left the whole panel grinning, it was time to try the plant-based seafood. The spicy tuna, smoked lox, and ceviche were a hit among the Sharks who were impressed with both the flavor and texture. When Lori Greiner asked to see the packaging, Traeger and Biglary admitted there was none because they followed a business to business model in which the food went directly to restaurants. Biglary said she preferred it this way so that the products could be prepared as intended.

However, things took a sharp turn when they got into numbers and they revealed that the company had raked in just $50,000 in sales that year. Though the Sharks were none too inspired by the financials, the couple had previously suggested that they had a collective 3 million followers on social media. This prompted Kevin O'Leary to accuse them of not capitalizing on their following. He even said, "Shame on you" before dropping out. The others quickly followed suit, except for Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of the KIND brand. Excited by the idea of investing in a product that solved some real problems in regard to food safety and sustainability, he made an offer to supply the money in exchange for 40% equity. After some back and forth, Biglary and Traeger agreed on a 30% stake.