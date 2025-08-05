What Happened To Finneato Fysh Foods After Shark Tank?
Zoya Biglary and Alix Traeger both had an online following before hitting the "Shark Tank" during an episode that aired in 2024. The couple, who met on Hinge, were prominent faces in the food sphere. Biglary — a personal chef and entrepreneur — became known for her cooking videos. Traeger, a cook and content creator, was recognizable from her popular Buzzfeed Tasty videos. In 2021, Biglary launched Finneato Fysh Foods, a plant-based seafood company that uses root vegetables, sea algae, tapioca, and a fermentation process to make imitation tuna, salmon, and yellowtail.
It was Biglary's mission to introduce a product to the restaurant world that would make dining out more inclusive for folks like herself, who abstain from eating raw fish. The vegan faux fish (which reportedly cuts, handles, and tastes like the real deal) is billed as being free of gluten, soy, food coloring, and cruelty. Additionally, the brand addresses some of the shady aspects of the seafood industry by allowing people to enjoy imitations of popular dishes without fear of parasites, mercury, and microplastics.
What happened to Finneato Fysh Foods on Shark Tank?
During Season 16, Episode 4 of "Shark Tank," Zoya Biglary and Alix Traeger showed up with the intention to "hook and reel in" an investor who would fork over $150,000 for 10% equity in their company, Finneato Fysh Foods. After a pitch that left the whole panel grinning, it was time to try the plant-based seafood. The spicy tuna, smoked lox, and ceviche were a hit among the Sharks who were impressed with both the flavor and texture. When Lori Greiner asked to see the packaging, Traeger and Biglary admitted there was none because they followed a business to business model in which the food went directly to restaurants. Biglary said she preferred it this way so that the products could be prepared as intended.
However, things took a sharp turn when they got into numbers and they revealed that the company had raked in just $50,000 in sales that year. Though the Sharks were none too inspired by the financials, the couple had previously suggested that they had a collective 3 million followers on social media. This prompted Kevin O'Leary to accuse them of not capitalizing on their following. He even said, "Shame on you" before dropping out. The others quickly followed suit, except for Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of the KIND brand. Excited by the idea of investing in a product that solved some real problems in regard to food safety and sustainability, he made an offer to supply the money in exchange for 40% equity. After some back and forth, Biglary and Traeger agreed on a 30% stake.
Finneato Fysh Foods after Shark Tank
After Zoya Biglary and Alix Traeger struck a $150,000 deal with Daniel Lubetzky, both parties gushed with excitement about working with the other. Lubetzky praised the plant-based seafood in a video posted on social media. The couple considered him their "dream Shark" (via Facebook). Biglary noted that she was happy to forfeit an additional 20% stake in the company for the right investor.
The direct impact of Lubetzky's investment is unclear. However, in 2025, Finneato Fysh Foods shared that one of its products was on the menu of an impressive eatery. Spicy cloud rolls containing the company's vegan tuna became available at Kusaki, an upscale plant-based omakase joint — which serves meticulously crafted bites chosen by the chef.
Additionally, Finneato Fysh Foods did ultimately make a product that could be sold directly to consumers. Despite Biglary's initial reservations, the company began selling dual packs of its spicy tuna blend in squeezable pouches on its website after the show.
Is Finneato Fysh Foods still in business?
Finneato Fysh Foods is still in business, and by all accounts, seems to be doing rather well. With upwards of 20,000 Instagram followers and nearly 15,000 more on TikTok, the business maintains a fairly active social media presence. A scroll through the page reveals mouthwatering snaps of the faux fish incorporated into different sushi rolls and dishes served at all the different restaurants that carry Fysh Foods products. Zoya Biglary, known on the internet for her yummy recipes and cooking videos, often shares recipes that incorporate the products. An Instagram post from July 2025 also revealed that the company had been selected by PETA for the organization's top vegan seafood award.
As of this writing, however, the two-pack spicy tuna with sauce — which is the only product on the site aside from a Saffron infused olive oil — is currently listed as sold out. It remains unclear whether or not a restock is in the cards for the near future. At present, the only way to get your hands on it is via the L.A.-based restaurants or grocery stores that have Fysh Foods on the menu.
What's next for Finneato Fysh Foods and its founders?
While it's pretty clear that it was never Zoya Biglary's vision to sell her products directly to consumers, she has expressed big dreams for Finneato Fysh Foods in the restaurant sphere. During an interview segment posted on Instagram, she gave at the beginning of 2025, she said, "My ultimate goal would be for Fysh to be in most sushi restaurants as an option." According to the website, they already have at least seven restaurants in L.A. under their belt. We haven't found any announcements about new direct-to-consumer products in the works, so all fans can do is keep their fingers crossed for the moment.
As for Alix Traeger, the influencer released her debut cookbook titled "Scratch That: Embrace the Mess, Cook to Impress" in April 2025. Characterized as funny, self-depreciating, and full of yummy recipes, the book has been well received by fans and critics alike. Biglary and Traeger also announced their engagement in June 2024.