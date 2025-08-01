What Not To Order At A Restaurant, According To Anthony Bourdain

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anthony Bourdain didn't just cook food, he exposed the truth behind it. In his groundbreaking 2000 book, "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly," the late chef and travel documentarian offered a raw look at what really goes on behind the scenes in restaurant kitchens. While most of the book is a celebration of cooking and the people who do it, some of its most memorable moments are the warnings. Bourdain offers the kinds of insider tips you only get from someone who's worked the line, scrubbed the walk-in, and seen what happens when the dinner rush ends.

Some of his advice has become legendary, repeated in food blogs and TV recaps for decades. Other warnings have aged or evolved as restaurant practices have improved. But all of them reflect a core philosophy: eat boldly, but eat smart. This article explores the most iconic of Bourdain's "do not order" recommendations, unpacking the reasons behind them and whether they still hold up today. If you've ever wondered what chefs really think of your brunch order, you're in the right place.