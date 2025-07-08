Anthony Bourdain Had Serious Doubts About Eating This Popular Meat At Restaurants. Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was known for having many fiery food opinions, and he wasn't afraid to let those opinions fly. While the well-traveled chef admitted to Conan O'Brien that underdone iguana was the worst meal he ever ate, a far more pedestrian food also raised Bourdain's ire. According to "Kitchen Confidential," the chef's best-selling expose of the restaurant industry and the hardworking individuals who keep it going, he wasn't a fan of certain dishes containing ground beef. "Beef Parmentier? Shepherd's pie? Chilli special? Sounds like leftovers to me," Bourdain stated.

Bourdain didn't completely avoid ground beef when dining out, as the chef openly professed his love for In-N-Out Burger. However, it's worth noting that the chain makes its patties from freshly ground meat. So it may help to dive into the recipes named in the book to better understand his claim. Beef Parmentier (also known as Hachis Parmentier) is a French dish that draws comparisons to shepherd's pie in that both feature ground beef topped with mashed potatoes. As for chili, the ground beef in this dish is heavily concealed by all the other elements. Bourdain was known to call out the practice of using leftovers in new, sometimes very pricey dishes (which was one of the reasons he hated brunch). So he may have been inferring that these preparations are perfect for hiding meat that isn't as fresh and flavorful as it once was.