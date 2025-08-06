America's Chocolate Capital? It's In South-Central Pennsylvania

Belgium is considered the chocolate capital of the world, boasting specialty shops, and even museums dedicated to the history of the treat and the craft of making the cocoa-based confection. But if you can't make it across the pond to see why Belgian chocolate is so good, take solace in the fact that America has its own chocolate capital: the town of Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The fact that this place bears the name of a company that makes more than 80 million Kisses a day and 370 million milk chocolate bars each year is no accident. In the 1880s, entrepreneur Milton Hershey started the Lancaster Caramel Company in what was then known as Derry Church, Pennsylvania. After traveling to Germany and observing chocolate-making methods there, he decided to focus on that confection. Hershey (the company) was born in 1894 and started crafting milk chocolate bars around the early 1900s. The iconic Mr. Goodbar was launched in 1925, and the company acquired H.B. Reese (the maker of Reese's peanut butter cups) in 1963. In 1996, the brand expanded when it bought LEAF, Inc. (the makers of Jolly Ranchers, among other goodies). But on the whole, chocolate is still the center of attention.

The town is truly centered around its namesake company. When Milton Hershey built a factory, the railway had to add a stop to accommodate workers. That led to the area adopting the candy brand's name. Other famous attractions in the area have followed suit.