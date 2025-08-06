America's Chocolate Capital? It's In South-Central Pennsylvania
Belgium is considered the chocolate capital of the world, boasting specialty shops, and even museums dedicated to the history of the treat and the craft of making the cocoa-based confection. But if you can't make it across the pond to see why Belgian chocolate is so good, take solace in the fact that America has its own chocolate capital: the town of Hershey, Pennsylvania.
The fact that this place bears the name of a company that makes more than 80 million Kisses a day and 370 million milk chocolate bars each year is no accident. In the 1880s, entrepreneur Milton Hershey started the Lancaster Caramel Company in what was then known as Derry Church, Pennsylvania. After traveling to Germany and observing chocolate-making methods there, he decided to focus on that confection. Hershey (the company) was born in 1894 and started crafting milk chocolate bars around the early 1900s. The iconic Mr. Goodbar was launched in 1925, and the company acquired H.B. Reese (the maker of Reese's peanut butter cups) in 1963. In 1996, the brand expanded when it bought LEAF, Inc. (the makers of Jolly Ranchers, among other goodies). But on the whole, chocolate is still the center of attention.
The town is truly centered around its namesake company. When Milton Hershey built a factory, the railway had to add a stop to accommodate workers. That led to the area adopting the candy brand's name. Other famous attractions in the area have followed suit.
Hershey remains a chocolate-centric town
Besides being the birthplace of Hershey Kisses, Hershey is also home to a theme park. Hershey Park was built by Milton Hershey in 1906 with the goal of providing his workers a way to relax. While many go for the rides, Hershey Park is also known for its The Chocolatier Restaurant. As you may have guessed, the name gives away the theme of the menu. The eatery's Chocolatetown Burger, for example, is topped with chocolate-drizzled chips. It also serves a pulled pork sandwich made using chocolate barbecue sauce. Additionally, patrons can try cocoa-dusted beef short ribs and finish their meal off with a milkshake or signature (Hershey's-themed) latte.
Adjacent to Hersheypark is an immersive candy train experience within Hershey's Chocolate World. For those looking for more chocolate and less thrills, this is the place. Here, visitors can go on Hershey's Chocolate Tour Ride and learn all about how their favorite sweets are created — the ride even smells like chocolate. You can even create your own candy bar, which is customizable down to the wrapper. If you're a Reese's fanatic, you can partake in the Reese's Stuff Your Cup experience, which allows you to choose the fillings for a 1 pound peanut butter cup. End your day in the food hall, where Hershey's Chocolate World serves up hot food, drinks, and of course dessert.