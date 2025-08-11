This Now-Closed Chain Restaurant Was So Famous They Parodied It On SNL

"Saturday Night Live" is no stranger to parodying all things food. (One of "SNL's" most celebrated sketches featured Dan Aykroyd lovingly lampooning Julia Child.) However, topical comedy sometimes ages poorly, which is the case with "SNL's" 1980 sketch "Pre-Chew Charlie's." To modern viewers, it looks like simple gross-out humor featuring a restaurant where the food comes "pre-chewed," but it's actually a reference to Beefsteak Charlie's, a now-defunct New York City-based chain.

It makes sense that the Pre-Chew Charlie's sketch aired in 1980. This is around the time that Beefsteak Charlie's was at its peak, opening 68 locations on the East Coast by the mid '80s. Commercials often featured jovial singing waiters promising patrons they'd "get spoiled."

"SNL" has thrown shade at Taco Bell and Arby's in the past, but its Beefsteak Charlie's sketch had little to do with mocking the actual restaurant. Beefsteak Charlie's just happened to be the location the writers chose for a nauseating sketch. (If you're squeamish, you might want to skip this one.) The premise is a chain called Pre-Chew Charlie's, designed for anyone with dentures, wired jaws, recently removed wisdom teeth, or even people who "plain don't like to chew [their] own food." The sketch goes on to explain the specialties, including steak (pre-chewed by staff). It ends with a musical number. Drawing on one of Beefsteak Charlie's memorable slogans, Pre-Chew Charlie's waiters sing, "We'll spoil you at Pre-Chew Charlie's."