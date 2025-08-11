Is Walking With Ice Cream In Your Pocket Really Illegal In Alabama?

Ice cream has a rich and interesting history that spans from Ancient China to modern times. The frosty, sweet treat made its way to the U.S. during the mid 18th century and quickly became a culinary sensation. These days, it's the preeminent summer treat, but legend has it that where you keep your cone can land you in legal trouble in Alabama. It's rumored that placing an ice cream cone in one's back pocket is illegal in the state, as it was, allegedly, an old-timey strategy used by horse thieves back when horsepower referred to the animal and not your vehicle's engine capacity.

Here's how the trick supposedly worked: The thief would place a cone in their back pocket and walk in front of a horse. If the horse followed the ice cream, the person could assume ownership of the animal while hopefully avoiding the pesky legal consequences associated with horse thievery. This strange ice cream law has also been linked to Kentucky and Georgia, but keep in mind that no such law is on the books today in any state.