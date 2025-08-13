Where You Should Be Storing Plates (It's Not In Cabinets)

Are you satisfied with your current kitchen set-up? While you may know of various ways to organize your pantry, such as placing foods in bins and airtight containers, what can you do about your cabinets and dishware? Though it's quite common to place plates and bowls in upper cabinets, relocating dishware to your kitchen drawers offers many benefits. Relying on cabinets can be inefficient, as you might need to move stacks of plates or bowls to reach items in the back. Additionally, a lack of space between interior cabinet shelves might mean that not all your dishware will fit easily.

On the other hand, using a deep kitchen drawer for storage doesn't require any maneuvering to access out-of-reach items. You can fill it with bowls and plates of varying sizes. Unlike short (or hard-to-reach) cabinet shelving, the depth of the drawer may accommodate more items. The lower storage location also makes it easier to move dishware as needed. This is especially beneficial when it comes transferring plates from the dishwasher to the drawer (you can also check out our ultimate guide to loading your dishwasher the correct way for more efficiency tips).