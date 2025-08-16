Here's What Happened To Bottle Bright After Shark Tank

For folks who live active lives, having a reusable water vessel is paramount. Water bottles are an extension of us, going everywhere we go. We fill them, sip, and fill them again. Eventually, they become a bit dirty — perhaps even a little funky. Then, we are tasked with figuring out the best way to clean our emotional support water bottles. The dishwasher doesn't get all the nooks, crannies, and valves, and soaking them in harsh chemicals isn't the best option. This "dirty bottle dilemma" is the problem Season 6 "Shark Tank" contestants Seth Friedman and Justin Koehneke sought to resolve with Bottle Bright.

Friedman and Koehneke were just two mountain-biking buddies before they partnered to develop Bottle Bright, a plant-and-mineral-based dissolvable tablet that works to naturally clean and sanitize dirty bottles and remove odors. It was their mission to find an all natural cleaner for their CamelBaks that fell in line with their healthy lifestyles. They spent over a year developing the perfect effervescent formula containing ingredients like hydrogen peroxide, baking soda, wood pulp, and citrus fruits. While they found a niche by private-labeling the product for other brands, they were ready to take Bottle Bright to the next level, so they brought it to the Sharks in 2015.