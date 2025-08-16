This Koreatown Bar In California Is A Famous Filming Spot That Offers Great Food
If you're a fan of classic movies such as "Chinatown" or shows like "Mad Men," "The Palm Royale," and "New Girl," you've seen the interior of a popular bar in Los Angeles' Koreatown called The Prince. With its oxblood-hued walls, red leather booths, and oil paintings, it's easy to see why Hollywood would come calling to film this visually striking establishment. Located in a building dating to 1927, stepping into The Prince is like taking a trip back in time. Though the historic spot opened in the 1940s, it was initially a known as The Windsor and served Los Angeles's luminaries during Hollywood's Golden Age. Actress Bette Davis as well as other stars of the silver screen dined there, feasting on classic dishes like cherries jubilee and beef Wellington.
In 1991, it was purchased by Korean-American businessman Joung Lee. Though the decor remains the same, the menu has switched from those old-school dishes to Korean recipes like kimchi fried rice, sea snails with hot sauce, and Korean fried chicken. As the neighborhood changed, so did the focus of The Prince. In 2017, Kevin Lee took over as owner. Around that time, much effort went into the bar's mixology program. If you visit The Prince today, you can enjoy craft cocktails like high-end riffs on Midori Sours and pre-Prohibition classics like the Clover Club. As for simpler drinks, The Prince offers Japanese whisky highballs.
Where chicken and beer have a starring role
A jaunt through Los Angeles' Koreatown neighborhood proves that there's no shortage of Korean fried chicken places, but few beat The Prince. The Prince's Korean fried chicken is delicately crispy on the outside, yet succulent and juicy on the inside. You can order a plate of the restaurant's fried chicken with a side of rice paper, mayonnaise, and hot sauces (if you're a fan of adding a little heat to your dish). Best of all, the portions are fairly large, and you can get an entire plate of this deep-fried, golden brown bird for $23.00 to $26.00.
However, The Prince's fried chicken doesn't stop with traditional preparations. Heat and thrill-seekers can order the restaurant's spicy chicken. The Prince also offers hot wings and spicy boneless fried chicken with mozzarella, which Redditors claim "goes insanely hard."
Angelinos and tourists alike are fans of The Prince, and on Yelp, those who have stopped in for a quick bite and a drink say it has "some of the best fried wings in the city, hands down," and Redditors wholeheartedly support that claim. With its moody ambiance, film-centric history, affordable menu options, and variety of delicious cocktails, The Prince is a must-visit watering hole in Los Angeles. (But if you can't make it out West anytime soon, you can try our Korean fried chicken recipe.)