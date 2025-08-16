This Koreatown Bar In California Is A Famous Filming Spot That Offers Great Food

If you're a fan of classic movies such as "Chinatown" or shows like "Mad Men," "The Palm Royale," and "New Girl," you've seen the interior of a popular bar in Los Angeles' Koreatown called The Prince. With its oxblood-hued walls, red leather booths, and oil paintings, it's easy to see why Hollywood would come calling to film this visually striking establishment. Located in a building dating to 1927, stepping into The Prince is like taking a trip back in time. Though the historic spot opened in the 1940s, it was initially a known as The Windsor and served Los Angeles's luminaries during Hollywood's Golden Age. Actress Bette Davis as well as other stars of the silver screen dined there, feasting on classic dishes like cherries jubilee and beef Wellington.

In 1991, it was purchased by Korean-American businessman Joung Lee. Though the decor remains the same, the menu has switched from those old-school dishes to Korean recipes like kimchi fried rice, sea snails with hot sauce, and Korean fried chicken. As the neighborhood changed, so did the focus of The Prince. In 2017, Kevin Lee took over as owner. Around that time, much effort went into the bar's mixology program. If you visit The Prince today, you can enjoy craft cocktails like high-end riffs on Midori Sours and pre-Prohibition classics like the Clover Club. As for simpler drinks, The Prince offers Japanese whisky highballs.