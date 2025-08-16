This Small Pennsylvania City Is The Pretzel Capital Of The World. Here's Why

Pennsylvania would be justified in renaming itself "Pretzelvania." The Keystone State is responsible for churning out 80% of the pretzels in the U.S. At one point, the city of Reading played such a huge role in producing this popular snack that it was dubbed the "Pretzel Capital of the World." Located in the southeastern part of the state, Reading was once home to over 24 pretzel factories. The tale of how this happened has various twists and turns.

The most popular origin story begins with Julius Sturgis, who is often credited with opening the first commercial pretzel factory in the United States in 1861. Though the factory was situated in Lititz — not Reading — Sturgis' grandson Marriott would be instrumental in ensuring that the latter city became the world's pretzel capital. Marriott opened Tom Sturgis Pretzels in Reading in 1946, and the other factories followed suit.

A different account involves Benjamin Lichtenthaler, a baker known for making delicious pretzels throughout Pennsylvania and other neighboring states. Sources disagree on the timeline, but according to one version of events, he moved to Reading and opened a commercial pretzel factory in 1860. An alternate retelling of that history claims he arrived in Reading sometime in the 1870s. Either way, by 1893, Lichtenthaler's factory made pretzels at a rate of 1.5 million per year. The snack business continued booming in the 20th century, and a 1948 article in the Historical Review of Berks County referred to Reading as the "Pretzel Capital of the World."