This Method Is One Of The Best Ways To Cook Hot Dogs (It's Not Grilling Or Boiling)

Hot dogs inspire countless debates. There's the ongoing dispute over whether a hot dog is a sandwich and the eternal question of which major metropolis' hot dog is the best. However, one of the most contentious arguments among hot dog enthusiasts is the best and worst ways to cook a hot dog. (Sure, you could eat them right out of the package, but we don't recommend it!) Grilling, boiling, or in a pinch, even microwaving are all valid. However, one overlooked method is worth trying: griddling.

What makes griddled hot dogs so special? A griddle's large surface area ensures hot dogs will cook more evenly than they would on a grill. While boiling hot dogs can also ensure even cooking when done right, they sometimes come out a bit dry, possibly due to lost juices in the water. However, with a griddle, all the natural moisture remains intact. Plus, with the griddle, you're cooking your hot dog on direct heat, giving your wieners a delightful toasty flavor and that crispy, browned exterior that's just so satisfying to bite into.

Cooking hot dogs on a griddle is also just more convenient. Flat top griddles are large enough to hold much more than hot dogs. This space allows you to toss on toppings such as onions and let them sizzle up right alongside your dogs — or even toast some buns. Cleanup is also easy, especially if you have a griddle with features like a drip tray or removable grease trap.