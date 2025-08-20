The Kitchen Appliance That's Probably Ruining Your Meals

Typically, appliances are meant to improve our cooking experience and make things easier in the kitchen. However, one common appliance may be ruining your meals, the convenient — but dangerous — microwave. Microwaving has become almost second nature to many people. The appliance can be found in about nine out of ten home kitchens, and an ever-increasing number of frozen and shelf stable foods designed for microwaves are stocked in supermarkets and convenience stores.

But before you nuke your food, consider the downsides. Most apparent is the impact microwaving has on food that needs (or is improved by) a crisp texture. Microwaves work by exciting water molecules in food, heating up the dish. The problem for foods like french fries or pizza is that these water molecules from the interior of the food essentially "steam" the outer layers, creating a distinctive warm sogginess. The same goes for anything breaded, as well as items that use bread, such as sandwiches. Texture is especially important in these meals, and losing this key feature is almost assured in the microwave.